Reno De Medici S p A : Paris Midcap Partners Conference

Paris - Midcap Partners Conference

8 September 2020

AGENDA

1 Strengths

2 Environmental performance

3 Delivering on Strategy

4 RDM Shares

Michele Bianchi - CEO

Luca Rizzo - CFO

PROXIMITY TO CUSTOMERS IS KING IN THESE DAYS

A MULTI-COUNTRY PLATFORM

Total production capacity 1.26 M tons/y Four assets with capacity over 200 k tons/y

Santa Giustina plant

WLC

White Lined Chipboard Based on recycled fibers

No. of mills: 6

Production capacity: 1.1 mntons/p.a. equal to 87%

FBB

Folding Boxboard Based on virgin fibers

No. of mills: 1

Production capacity: 0.165 mntons/p.a.equal to 13%

Headquarters in Milan

Mill

LATEST M&A DEALS

Value Chain Positioning of acquired companies:

Based in Spain (Barcelona), the company is producing recycled Cartonboard (WLC) and if needed also virgin board (FBB), serving the packaging industry in Spain and abroad.

The acquisition is effective as of 31 Oct. 2018.

Based in Italy, the company operates in the sheet cutting business. RDM has long been a strategic supplier of PAC Service.

The acquisition is effective as of 1 Jan. 2018.

Based in the South of France, the company (La Rochette mill) is involved in the production of Cartonboard from virgin fibers (FBB).

The acquisition is effective as of 30 June 2016.