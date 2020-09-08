Reno De Medici S p A : Paris Midcap Partners Conference

Paris - Midcap Partners Conference
8 September 2020
AGENDA
Michele Bianchi - CEO
Luca Rizzo - CFO
PROXIMITY TO CUSTOMERS IS KING IN THESE DAYS
A MULTI-COUNTRY PLATFORM
Total production capacity 1.26 M tons/y Four assets with capacity over 200 k tons/y
WLC
White Lined Chipboard Based on recycled fibers
No. of mills: 6
Production capacity: 1.1 mntons/p.a. equal to 87%
FBB
Folding Boxboard Based on virgin fibers
No. of mills: 1
Production capacity: 0.165 mntons/p.a.equal to 13%
Headquarters in Milan
Mill
LATEST M&A DEALS
Value Chain Positioning of acquired companies:
Based in Spain (Barcelona), the company is producing recycled Cartonboard (WLC) and if needed also virgin board (FBB), serving the packaging industry in Spain and abroad.
The acquisition is effective as of 31 Oct. 2018.
Based in Italy, the company operates in the sheet cutting business. RDM has long been a strategic supplier of PAC Service.
The acquisition is effective as of 1 Jan. 2018.
Based in the South of France, the company (La Rochette mill) is involved in the production of Cartonboard from virgin fibers (FBB).
The acquisition is effective as of 30 June 2016.
