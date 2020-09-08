Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reno De Medici S.p.A.    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reno De Medici S p A : Paris Midcap Partners Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Paris - Midcap Partners Conference

8 September 2020

AGENDA

  • 1 Strengths

  • 2 Environmental performance

  • 3 Delivering on Strategy

  • 4 RDM Shares

Michele Bianchi - CEO

Luca Rizzo - CFO

PROXIMITY TO CUSTOMERS IS KING IN THESE DAYS

A MULTI-COUNTRY PLATFORM

Total production capacity 1.26 M tons/y Four assets with capacity over 200 k tons/y

Santa Giustina plant

WLC

White Lined Chipboard Based on recycled fibers

No. of mills: 6

Production capacity: 1.1 mntons/p.a. equal to 87%

FBB

Folding Boxboard Based on virgin fibers

No. of mills: 1

Production capacity: 0.165 mntons/p.a.equal to 13%

Headquarters in Milan

Mill

LATEST M&A DEALS

Value Chain Positioning of acquired companies:

Based in Spain (Barcelona), the company is producing recycled Cartonboard (WLC) and if needed also virgin board (FBB), serving the packaging industry in Spain and abroad.

The acquisition is effective as of 31 Oct. 2018.

Based in Italy, the company operates in the sheet cutting business. RDM has long been a strategic supplier of PAC Service.

The acquisition is effective as of 1 Jan. 2018.

Based in the South of France, the company (La Rochette mill) is involved in the production of Cartonboard from virgin fibers (FBB).

The acquisition is effective as of 30 June 2016.

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
03:10aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Paris Midcap Partners Conference
PU
08/31RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Conversion option of convertible saving shares into ordin..
PU
07/31RENO DE MEDICI S P A : H1 2020 Results Investor call
PU
07/30RENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Half-Year Financial R..
PU
07/22RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
PU
07/20RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
PU
07/13RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
PU
07/06RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
PU
05/11RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Q1 2020 Results Investor call
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 687 M 811 M 811 M
Net income 2020 27,2 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2020 21,9 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 311 M 367 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 742
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reno De Medici S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,99 €
Last Close Price 0,83 €
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Hogg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.0.49%367
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-15.24%15 342
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-4.86%10 033
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.64.36%9 787
MONDI PLC-17.91%9 283
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-10.57%8 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group