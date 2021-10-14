Reno De Medici S p A : Postponement of Board of Directors Meeting

Press Release

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.: POSTPONED MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM REPORT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2021.

Milan, October 14, 2021. With reference to the previous communication of December 11th 2020, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Interim Report as of September 30th 2021, originally scheduled for November 4th 2021, will be held on November 8h 2021.

The updated Calendar of Corporate Events with the reference to the date of November 8th, 2021 is available on the website www. rdmgroup.com - subheading 'Governance' - and through the Authorized Storage System "eMarketStorage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

