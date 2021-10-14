Log in
    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
  Report
Reno De Medici S p A : Postponement of Board of Directors Meeting

10/14/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Press Release

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.: POSTPONED MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM REPORT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2021.

Milan, October 14, 2021. With reference to the previous communication of December 11th 2020, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Interim Report as of September 30th 2021, originally scheduled for November 4th 2021, will be held on November 8h 2021.

The updated Calendar of Corporate Events with the reference to the date of November 8th, 2021 is available on the website www. rdmgroup.com - subheading 'Governance' - and through the Authorized Storage System "eMarketStorage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

For further information:

Reno De Medici

Media Relations

Investor Relations Officer

Community Group

Chiara Borgini

Pasquo Cicchini

Phone: +39 02 89966204

Phone: +39 3451462429

E-mail:investor.relations@rdmgroup.com

E-mail:pasquo.cicchini@communitygroup.it

Giovanni Fabbri

Phone: +39 3463255638

E-mail: Giovanni.fabbri@communitygroup.it

Elena Zola

Phone: +39 3477034078

E-mail: elena.zola@communitygroup.it

IR Advisor

Blue Arrow

Maria Grazia Mantini

Phone: +41 91 2291710

E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch

Reno De Medici S.p.A. / Registered Office: Viale Isonzo 25 / 20135 Milan, Italy

Tel.: +39 02 89966 111 - Fax: +39 02 89966 200 / Certified e-mail:renodemedici@pec.rdmgroup.com/ www.rdmgroup.comShare Capital € 140,000,000.00 fully paid-up / Economic Administrative Index no. MI-153186 / Tax Code, VAT number and number of Registration at the Companies' Register of Milan 00883670150

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
