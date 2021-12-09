Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Reno De Medici S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reno De Medici S p A : The Board of Directors appoints the Chairman, confirms the CEO and appoints the internal committees and the Supervisory Body

12/09/2021 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS THE CHAIRMAN, CONFIRMS THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AND APPOINTS THE INTERNAL COMMITTEES AND THE SUPERVISORY BODY

Milan, 9 December 2021 - The Board of Directors of Reno De Medici S.p.A. met today, appointing Andrea Moneta as Chairman of the Board of Directors, confirming Michele Bianchi as Chief Executive Officer and appointing the internal Committees and the Supervisory Board.

APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors has appointed Andrea Moneta as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Reno De Medici S.p.A. for the three-year period 2021-2023 and until approval of the Financial Statements on 31 December 2023.

MICHELE BIANCHI CONFIRMED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AT THE HELM OF RDM GROUP

The Board of Directors has confirmed Michele Bianchi as Chief Executive Officer of Reno De Medici S.p.A. for the three-year period 2021-2023 and until approval of the Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2023.

APPOINTMENT OF THE INTERNAL COMMITTEES, THE SUPERVISORY BODY AND VERIFICATION OF THE INDEPENDENCE REQUIREMENTS OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors also appointed the following members to the Board of Directors' Committees and the Supervisory Board for the three-year period 2021-2023 and until approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2023:

Control and Risk Committee consisting of Giulio Antonello and Laura Guazzoni, the latter designated as Chairman;

Remuneration Committee consisting of Laura Guazzoni, Marc Evan Becker and Giulio Antonello, the latter designated as Chairman;

Appointments Committee consisting of Marc Evan Becker, Laura Guazzoni and Giulio Antonello, the latter designated as Chairman;

Related Parties Committee consisting of Giulio Antonello and Laura Guazzoni, the latter designated as Chairman;

Supervisory Body consisting of Laura Guazzoni and Daniele Ripamonti, the latter designated as Chairman.

Finally, the Board of Directors has ascertained, on the basis of the declarations made by the Directors and the information available to the Company, that the Directors Giulio Antonello and Laura Guazzoni meet the independence requirements, in accordance with the provisions of the law, the assessment criteria indicated in the

1

Corporate Governance Code and the Instructions to the Regulation of markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

***

This document is an English translation from Italian. The Italian original shall prevail in case of difference in interpretation and/or factual errors.

For further information:

Reno De Medici

Media Relations

Investor Relations Officer

Community Group

Chiara Borgini

Pasquo Cicchini

Tel: +39 02 89966204

Tel: +39 3451462429

E-mail: investor.relations@rdmgroup.com

E-mail:pasquo.cicchini@communitygroup.it

Giovanni Fabbri

IR Advisor

Tel: +39 3463255638

Blue Arrow

E-mail:giovanni.fabbri@communitygroup.it

Maria Grazia Mantini

Elena Zola

Tel: +41 91 2291710

Tel: +39 3477034078

E-mail:mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch

E-mail:elena.zola@communitygroup.it

2

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 20:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
03:02pRENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Board of Directors appoints the Chairman, confirms the CEO and ..
PU
02:52pRENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Shareholders Meeting appoints the new Board of Directors
PU
11/16RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Filing of list of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Di..
PU
11/08Financial Report 30.09.2021
PU
11/08The Board of Directors approves the Financial Report at 30 September 2021
PU
11/08Reno De Medici S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, ..
CI
10/27Directors' explanatory report on the sole item on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholde..
PU
10/27PR_Call Shareholders Meeting_09.12.2021
PU
10/26The Board of Directors appoints Directors by co-option
PU
10/26Communication on behalf of Cascades Inc.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 805 M 805 M
Net income 2021 19,7 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2021 89,2 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 544 M 614 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 729
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reno De Medici S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,45 €
Average target price 1,45 €
Spread / Average Target -0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Giulio Antonello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.49.69%618
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.17%17 969
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC22.61%13 601
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-1.85%12 472
MONDI PLC7.18%11 826
WESTROCK COMPANY2.41%11 814