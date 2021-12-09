Reno De Medici S p A : The Board of Directors appoints the Chairman, confirms the CEO and appoints the internal committees and the Supervisory Body

Press release

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS THE CHAIRMAN, CONFIRMS THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AND APPOINTS THE INTERNAL COMMITTEES AND THE SUPERVISORY BODY

Milan, 9 December 2021 - The Board of Directors of Reno De Medici S.p.A. met today, appointing Andrea Moneta as Chairman of the Board of Directors, confirming Michele Bianchi as Chief Executive Officer and appointing the internal Committees and the Supervisory Board.

APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors has appointed Andrea Moneta as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Reno De Medici S.p.A. for the three-year period 2021-2023 and until approval of the Financial Statements on 31 December 2023.

MICHELE BIANCHI CONFIRMED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AT THE HELM OF RDM GROUP

The Board of Directors has confirmed Michele Bianchi as Chief Executive Officer of Reno De Medici S.p.A. for the three-year period 2021-2023 and until approval of the Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2023.

APPOINTMENT OF THE INTERNAL COMMITTEES, THE SUPERVISORY BODY AND VERIFICATION OF THE INDEPENDENCE REQUIREMENTS OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors also appointed the following members to the Board of Directors' Committees and the Supervisory Board for the three-year period 2021-2023 and until approval of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2023:

Control and Risk Committee consisting of Giulio Antonello and Laura Guazzoni, the latter designated as Chairman;

Remuneration Committee consisting of Laura Guazzoni, Marc Evan Becker and Giulio Antonello, the latter designated as Chairman;

Appointments Committee consisting of Marc Evan Becker, Laura Guazzoni and Giulio Antonello, the latter designated as Chairman;

Related Parties Committee consisting of Giulio Antonello and Laura Guazzoni, the latter designated as Chairman;

Supervisory Body consisting of Laura Guazzoni and Daniele Ripamonti, the latter designated as Chairman.

Finally, the Board of Directors has ascertained, on the basis of the declarations made by the Directors and the information available to the Company, that the Directors Giulio Antonello and Laura Guazzoni meet the independence requirements, in accordance with the provisions of the law, the assessment criteria indicated in the

