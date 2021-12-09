Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Reno De Medici S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reno De Medici S p A : The Shareholders Meeting appoints the new Board of Directors

12/09/2021 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Information to the public pursuant to CONSOB resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and extended

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED FOR THE THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2021-2023

Milano, 9 December 2021 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Reno De Medici S.p.A. met today in ordinary session under the chairmanship of CEO Michele Bianchi.

The Shareholders' Meeting proceeded to:

  • appoint the Board of Directors for the three-year period 2021-2023, that is, until the approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023;
  • set the number of members of the Board of Directors at 7;
  • recommend to the Board of Directors the appointment of Andrea Moneta as Chairman of the Board of Directors;
  • set the total annual remuneration for the entire Board of Directors at Euro 170,000.00.

The following were therefore elected to the new Board of Directors: Marc Evan Becker, Monta Ozolina, Jordan Saint John Lubkeman, Andrea Moneta, Michele Bianchi, Giulio Antonello (independent) and Laura Guazzoni (independent).

Marc Evan Becker, Monta Ozolina and Jordan Saint John Lubkeman are all taken from the only list presented by the shareholder Rimini BidCo S.p.A..

***

This document is an English translation from Italian. The Italian original shall prevail in case of difference in interpretation and/or factual errors.

For further information:

Reno De Medici

Media Relations

Investor Relations Officer

Community Group

Chiara Borgini

Pasquo Cicchini

Tel: +39 02 89966204

Tel: +39 3451462429

E-mail: investor.relations@rdmgroup.com

E-mail:pasquo.cicchini@communitygroup.it

Giovanni Fabbri

IR Advisor

Tel: +39 3463255638

Blue Arrow

E-mail:giovanni.fabbri@communitygroup.it

Maria Grazia Mantini

Elena Zola

Tel: +41 91 2291710

Tel: +39 3477034078

E-mail:mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch

E-mail:elena.zola@communitygroup.it

1

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 19:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
03:02pRENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Board of Directors appoints the Chairman, confirms the CEO and ..
PU
02:52pRENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Shareholders Meeting appoints the new Board of Directors
PU
11/16RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Filing of list of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Di..
PU
11/08Financial Report 30.09.2021
PU
11/08The Board of Directors approves the Financial Report at 30 September 2021
PU
11/08Reno De Medici S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, ..
CI
10/27Directors' explanatory report on the sole item on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholde..
PU
10/27PR_Call Shareholders Meeting_09.12.2021
PU
10/26The Board of Directors appoints Directors by co-option
PU
10/26Communication on behalf of Cascades Inc.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 713 M 805 M 805 M
Net income 2021 19,7 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2021 89,2 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 544 M 614 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 729
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reno De Medici S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,45 €
Average target price 1,45 €
Spread / Average Target -0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Giulio Antonello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.49.69%618
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.17%17 969
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC22.61%13 601
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-1.85%12 472
MONDI PLC7.18%11 826
WESTROCK COMPANY2.41%11 814