Reno De Medici S p A : The Shareholders Meeting appoints the new Board of Directors

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED FOR THE THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2021-2023

Milano, 9 December 2021 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Reno De Medici S.p.A. met today in ordinary session under the chairmanship of CEO Michele Bianchi.

The Shareholders' Meeting proceeded to:

appoint the Board of Directors for the three-year period 2021-2023, that is, until the approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023;

recommend to the Board of Directors the appointment of Andrea Moneta as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

set the total annual remuneration for the entire Board of Directors at Euro 170,000.00.

The following were therefore elected to the new Board of Directors: Marc Evan Becker, Monta Ozolina, Jordan Saint John Lubkeman, Andrea Moneta, Michele Bianchi, Giulio Antonello (independent) and Laura Guazzoni (independent).

Marc Evan Becker, Monta Ozolina and Jordan Saint John Lubkeman are all taken from the only list presented by the shareholder Rimini BidCo S.p.A..

