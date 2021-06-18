Log in
    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
Reno De Medici S p A : Press release of notice of call of the Special savings Shareholders' Meeting of July 22, 2021

06/18/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Press Release

Public notice pursuant to Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent

amendments

PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF CALL OF THE SPECIAL SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND OF

ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT OF THE COMMON REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SAVING SHAREHOLDERS'.

Milan, June 18th, 2021. The Company informs that the notice of call of the Special Shareholders' Meeting of savings shareholders on July 22th, 2021 (July 23th, 2021 in second call and July 26th, 2021 in third call) has been made available on the corporate website www.rdmgroup.comsection Governance/Special Shareholders' Meeting, as well as on "eMarketStorage" authorized storage system (www.emarketstorage.com).

The extract of the notice of call has also been published in the daily newspaper "Milano Finanza" on June 18th, 2021.

The illustrative report of the Common Representative of the savings shareholders containing the proposals of resolution on the items of the agenda of the Special Shareholders' Meeting of savings shareholders has been made available at the registered office of the company in Milan, Viale Isonzo No. 25, on the corporate website www.rdmgroup.comsection Governance/Special Shareholders' Meeting, as well as on "eMarketStorage" authorized storage system(www.emarketstorage.com).

For further information:

Reno De Medici

Media Relations

Investor Relations Officer

Barabino&Partners

Chiara Borgini

Stefania Bassi

Tel: +39 02 89966204

Tel: +39 02 72023535

E-mail:investor.relations@rdmgroup.com

E-mail: s.bassi@barabino.it

IR Advisor

Blue Arrow

Maria Grazia Mantini

Tel: +41 91 2291710

E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch

Reno De Medici S.p.A. / Registered Office: Viale Isonzo 25 / 20135 Milan, Italy

Tel.: +39 02 89966 111 - Fax: +39 02 89966 200 / Certified e-mail:renodemedici@pec.rdmgroup.com/ www.rdmgroup.comShare Capital € 140,000,000.00 fully paid-up / Economic Administrative Index no. MI-153186 / Tax Code, VAT number and number of Registration at the Companies' Register of Milan 00883670150

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
