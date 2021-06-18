Reno De Medici S p A : Press release of notice of call of the Special savings Shareholders' Meeting of July 22, 2021

Press Release
Public notice pursuant to Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent
amendments
PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF CALL OF THE SPECIAL SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND OF
ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT OF THE COMMON REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SAVING SHAREHOLDERS'.
Milan, June 18th, 2021. The Company informs that the notice of call of the Special Shareholders' Meeting of savings shareholders on July 22th, 2021 (July 23th, 2021 in second call and July 26th, 2021 in third call) has been made available on the corporate website www.rdmgroup.comsection Governance/Special Shareholders' Meeting, as well as on "eMarketStorage" authorized storage system (www.emarketstorage.com).
The extract of the notice of call has also been published in the daily newspaper "Milano Finanza" on June 18th, 2021.
The illustrative report of the Common Representative of the savings shareholders containing the proposals of resolution on the items of the agenda of the Special Shareholders' Meeting of savings shareholders has been made available at the registered office of the company in Milan, Viale Isonzo No. 25, on the corporate website www.rdmgroup.comsection Governance/Special Shareholders' Meeting, as well as on "eMarketStorage" authorized storage system(www.emarketstorage.com).
|
For further information:
|
|
Reno De Medici
|
Media Relations
|
Investor Relations Officer
|
Barabino&Partners
|
Chiara Borgini
|
Stefania Bassi
|
Tel: +39 02 89966204
|
Tel: +39 02 72023535
|
E-mail:investor.relations@rdmgroup.com
|
E-mail: s.bassi@barabino.it
|
IR Advisor
|
|
Blue Arrow
|
|
Maria Grazia Mantini
|
|
Tel: +41 91 2291710
|
|
E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch
|
