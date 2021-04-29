Reno De Medici S p A : Resolutions adopted by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Press release

Information to the public pursuant to CONSOB resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and extended

DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND THE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF €0.0245 PER SAVINGS SHARE AND OF €0.014 PER ORDINARY SHARE. APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS FOR THE THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2021-2023.

Milan, April 29, 2021 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Reno De Medici S.p.A. was held today in Ordinary session, under the chairmanship of the Company's CEO Michele Bianchi.

"The 2020 strong cash generation allowed Reno De Medici to increase by 75% its dividend per ordinary share, bringing it to 1.4 eurocents compared with a 2019 dividend of 0.8 eurocents.

In 2020 as well, Reno De Medici offered its shareholders an attractive return. The 1.4% dividend yield, calculated on the price of €0.970 at December 30, 2020, and the 17.9% price increase reported on the twelve months generated an annual Total Shareholder Return of 19.3%," commented Mr. Michele Bianchi at the end of the meeting.

APPROVAL OF THE 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ALLOCATION OF NET PROFIT

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Financial Statements of the Company as at December 31, 2020.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Shareholders' Meeting also approved the following allocation of the net profit resulting from the Financial Statements as at December 31, 2020, equal to €22,745,553.06:

€1,137,277.65 to be charged to the legal reserve pursuant to art. 2430 of the Italian Civil Code;

€0.0245 as preferred dividend against each savings shares outstanding at the dividend "record date";

€0.014 as dividend for each ordinary share in circulation at the dividend "record date";

the remaining profits to be allocated to the "Available Reserve".

The dividend will be paid starting from May 12, 2021, subject to the release of coupon n. 14 on May 10, 2021 and "record date" on May 11, 2021.