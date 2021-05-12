Log in
    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
  Report
Reno De Medici S p A : TP ICAP Midcap Conference

05/12/2021 | 03:06am EDT
TP ICAP Midcap Conference

12 May 2021

AGENDA

  1. Strengths
  2. Proposed acquisition of Paprinsa
  3. Environmental performance
  1. Delivering on Strategy
  2. RDM Shares

Michele Bianchi - CEO

Luca Rizzo - CFO

2

PROXIMITY TO CUSTOMERS IS KING IN THESE DAYS

A MULTI-COUNTRY PLATFORM

Total production capacity 1.245 M tons/y

Four assets with capacity over 200 k tons/y

Santa Giustina plant

Paprinsa - WLC (GT/GD, Liner)

140k tons

Acquisition signed on September 30, 2020. Closing is expected not later than June 30, 2021.

BLE -WLC (GD/GT) 110k tons

ARN - WLC (Liner) 220k tons

OVA - WLC (Specialties)

95k tons

SGS - WLC (GD/GT/Liner) 260k tons

VSL - WLC (Liner) 220k tons

BCN - WLC & FBB (GT/GD, Liner; GC) 200k tons

WLC

White Lined Chipboard

Based on recycled fibers

No. of mills: 6

Production capacity: 1.1 mn tons/p.a. equal to 87%

Headquarters in Milan

Mill

3

PORTFOLIO

RECYCLED FIBRES (WLC)

Price

Eco friendly image

RECYCLED BOARD (GD)

LINER

SPECIALTIES

Sport/toys

Hardware

Textile / shoes

Food

Software

Paper Goods

Detergents

Display

Beverage

Microflute laminate

Overall economic trend along with specific drivers:

Brand recognition

Brand recognition

Luxury package

E-commerce

Microcorrugated

Plastic substitution

Growing market (+13% from

Care for planet

2016 to 2020)

Changes in lifestyles

4

Resilient end-use exposure proven

during Covid-19 outbreak, due to the essentiality features of both Food and Pharma (68% weight).

As counterevidence, weakening demand of specialties affected the production of Ovaro mill.

RDM END-USES

Source: RDM internal analysis on 2020 data.

Graphical

Applications

5%

Non Food

27%

Pharmaceuticals

& Cleanings

9%

Food

59%

Value of fiber-based packaging recognized by governments, retailers and consumers during Covid-19 emergency.

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
