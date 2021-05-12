Reno De Medici S p A : TP ICAP Midcap Conference

TP ICAP Midcap Conference
AGENDA
Strengths
Proposed acquisition of Paprinsa
Environmental performance
Delivering on Strategy
RDM Shares
Michele Bianchi - CEO
Luca Rizzo - CFO
PROXIMITY TO CUSTOMERS IS KING IN THESE DAYS
A MULTI-COUNTRY PLATFORM
Total production capacity 1.245 M tons/y
Four assets with capacity over 200 k tons/y
Santa Giustina plant
Paprinsa - WLC (GT/GD, Liner)
140k tons
Acquisition signed on September 30, 2020. Closing is expected not later than June 30, 2021.
BLE -WLC (GD/GT) 110k tons
ARN - WLC (Liner) 220k tons
OVA - WLC (Specialties)
95k tons
SGS - WLC (GD/GT/Liner) 260k tons
VSL - WLC (Liner) 220k tons
BCN - WLC & FBB (GT/GD, Liner; GC) 200k tons
WLC
White Lined Chipboard
Based on recycled fibers
No. of mills: 6
Production capacity: 1.1 mn tons/p.a. equal to 87%
Headquarters in Milan
Mill
PORTFOLIO
RECYCLED FIBRES (WLC)
Price
Eco friendly image
|
RECYCLED BOARD (GD)
|
LINER
|
SPECIALTIES
|
|
|
|
Sport/toys
|
Hardware
|
Textile / shoes
|
Food
|
Software
|
Paper Goods
|
Detergents
|
Display
|
|
Beverage
|
Microflute laminate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall economic trend along with specific drivers:
|
|
Brand recognition
|
Brand recognition
|
Luxury package
|
E-commerce
|
Microcorrugated
|
|
Plastic substitution
|
Growing market (+13% from
|
|
Care for planet
|
2016 to 2020)
|
|
Changes in lifestyles
|
|
|
|
|
Resilient end-use exposure proven
during Covid-19 outbreak, due to the essentiality features of both Food and Pharma (68% weight).
As counterevidence, weakening demand of specialties affected the production of Ovaro mill.
RDM END-USES
Source: RDM internal analysis on 2020 data.
Graphical
Applications
5%
Non Food
27%
Pharmaceuticals
& Cleanings
9%
Value of fiber-based packaging recognized by governments, retailers and consumers during Covid-19 emergency.
