Renold plc is an international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products. The Company operates through two segments: Chain and Torque Transmission. The Chain segment manufactures and sells power transmission and conveyor chain and includes sales of torque transmission products through Chain National Sales Companies (NSCs). The Torque Transmission segment manufactures and sells torque transmission products, such as gearboxes and couplings. Its ranges of industrial chain, gearboxes and couplings are specified for use in power transmission, lifting, conveying, and processing applications around the world. Its products include inverted tooth chain, transmission chain, gears and gearboxes, Renold couplings, freewheel clutches, conveyor chain, leaf chain, processing equipment and vibratory drives, sprockets and accessories, and cycle chain. The Company serves a range of industries, such as agriculture, energy, materials handling, and transportation, among others.