Renold PLC - Manchester, England-based supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products - Wins contract with Royal Canadian Navy worth GBP10.6 million. The contract is to make flexible couplings for surface combatant ships that are being built in Halifax, Nova Scotia by Irving Shipbuilding Inc. The deal means Renold's military order book has increased by GBP13.1 million in recent months, it notes. "The award of the Canadian surface combatant contract builds on the success of our naval flexible couplings business which is already working on the British and Australian naval programmes," Chief Executive Officer Robert Purcell comments.
Current stock price: 50.20 pence
12-month change: up 87%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
