Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renold plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   GB0007325078

RENOLD PLC

(RNO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:19:21 2023-02-08 am EST
27.40 GBX   +11.84%
06:23aUK Public Finances Stay Vulnerable as Inflation Weighs
DJ
06:04aRenold shares surge as says annual profit to top market view
AN
04:59aSterling Faces Further Underperformance Amid High UK Inflation
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renold shares surge as says annual profit to top market view

02/08/2023 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Renold PLC - Derby, England-based supplier of industrial chains and power transmission products - Says revenue for the 10 months ended January totals GBP199.0 million, up 25% from GBP158.7 million a year earlier. This is up 17% at constant exchange rates. Group order intake amounts to GBP216.5 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 19%, and 12% at constant exchange rates. Says current order book of GBP104.1 million is a further record high for the group, compared to GBP99.0 million on September 30.

Looking ahead, Renold says it is confident the current trading momentum will deliver revenue and underlying operating profit for the full year in excess of market expectations.

Current stock price: 27.06 pence, up 10% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: up 0.2%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about RENOLD PLC
06:23aUK Public Finances Stay Vulnerable as Inflation Weighs
DJ
06:04aRenold shares surge as says annual profit to top market view
AN
04:59aSterling Faces Further Underperformance Amid High UK Inflation
DJ
01/17Renold shares up on seven-year contract worth GBP8.7 million
AN
01/17Renold's Couplings Unit Wins GBP9 Million Order From Royal Australian Navy
MT
01/17Renold plc Wins a Contract Worth £8.7 Million
CI
2022Transcript : Renold plc, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
2022IN BRIEF: Renold shares up on "strong momentum" in half year results
AN
2022Earnings Flash (RNO.L) RENOLD Posts H1 EPS GBX2.30
MT
2022Renold plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 229 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2023 8,90 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net Debt 2023 34,4 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,00x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51,0 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 817
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart RENOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Renold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,50 GBX
Average target price 49,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Robert Purcell Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Robert Haughey Group Finance Director
David Farrington Landless Chairman
Timothy John Cooper Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Batchelor Secretary, Director & Group Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENOLD PLC14.49%61
ATLAS COPCO AB3.82%56 370
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION19.94%44 767
FANUC CORPORATION16.36%33 489
SANDVIK AB17.36%26 113
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.91%24 467