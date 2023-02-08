Renold shares surge as says annual profit to top market view

Renold PLC - Derby, England-based supplier of industrial chains and power transmission products - Says revenue for the 10 months ended January totals GBP199.0 million, up 25% from GBP158.7 million a year earlier. This is up 17% at constant exchange rates. Group order intake amounts to GBP216.5 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 19%, and 12% at constant exchange rates. Says current order book of GBP104.1 million is a further record high for the group, compared to GBP99.0 million on September 30.

Looking ahead, Renold says it is confident the current trading momentum will deliver revenue and underlying operating profit for the full year in excess of market expectations.

Current stock price: 27.06 pence, up 10% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: up 0.2%

