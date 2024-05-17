(Alliance News) - Renold PLC on Friday said it renewed a contract with British Cycling to provide bespoke bicycle chains over the next three years.

The partnership between the Manchester-based power transmission engineer and the sports governing body was first established in 2011.

Since the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Renold has developed a specific chain for Olympic events which are considered to have contributed to the success of the British team on track.

Following the renewal, more than 100 bespoke chains will be manufactured for both the Olympic and Paralympic teams ahead of the Paris 2024 games.

British Cycling's Commercial Director Darren Henry commented: "Securing the ongoing support of an expert partner such as Renold highlights the value that such a long-term and collaborative partnership brings to both organisations. Our valued technical and equipment partners play a vital role in supporting both British Cycling...to deliver continued success in the future."

Renold shares were up 1.4% to 56.80 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.