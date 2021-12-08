RENOVA : Announcement Concerning Application for Selection of the Prime Market in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segment

December 8, 2021

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Announcement Concerning Application for Selection of the Prime Market in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segment

RENOVA, Inc. (hereinafter "RENOVA") hereby announces that, at a meeting held today, its Board of Directors resolved to select and apply for listing on the Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") in line with the TSE's transition to new market segments, which is scheduled to be implemented on April 4, 2022.

As of July 9, 2021, RENOVA received the initial results of the TSE's evaluation of its status in meeting the continued listing criteria for the new market segments and confirmed that RENOVA meets the criteria for the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market.

RENOVA will follow the prescribed procedures for the selection of the new market segment in accordance with the schedule set by the TSE.

