RENOVA : Announcement Concerning Application for Selection of the Prime Market in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segment

12/08/2021
December 8, 2021

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Announcement Concerning Application for Selection of the Prime Market in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segment

RENOVA, Inc. (hereinafter "RENOVA") hereby announces that, at a meeting held today, its Board of Directors resolved to select and apply for listing on the Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") in line with the TSE's transition to new market segments, which is scheduled to be implemented on April 4, 2022.

As of July 9, 2021, RENOVA received the initial results of the TSE's evaluation of its status in meeting the continued listing criteria for the new market segments and confirmed that RENOVA meets the criteria for the continued listing criteria for the Prime Market.

RENOVA will follow the prescribed procedures for the selection of the new market segment in accordance with the schedule set by the TSE.

[For inquiries about this release] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263

Email: ir@renovainc.com

Disclaimer

Renova Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
