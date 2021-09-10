RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in August 2021

*4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2021.

*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA at renewable energy power plants operated in Japan.

*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.

RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants in Japan.

Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in August 2021

Comparison between Planned and Actual YTD Cumulative Electricity Sales (in kWh)

1,200,000,000

Planned (of all) Actual (of all)

1,000,000,000

800,000,000

600,000,000

400,000,000

200,000,000

0

Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 2021 2022

2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant

August 2021

YTD Ownership Purchase Price*5 Generation Preliminary Cumulative Figures from Power Plant Capacity*1 Figures Interest (per kWh) Apr. 2020 to (MW) (kWh) Mar. 2021 (kWh) Suigo-Itako Solar Co., Ltd. 68.0% 40 yen 15.3 1,729,560 8,893,200 Futtsu Solar Co., Ltd. 51.0% 40 yen 40.4 4,732,560 24,087,480 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd.*6 63.0% 40 yen 9.4 1,081,114 5,502,202 Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd.*6 61.0% 40 yen 7.5 858,119 4,332,887 Kokonoe Solar T.K.*7 100.0% 40 yen 25.4 2,187,504 12,854,976 Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K. 100.0% 40 yen 26.2 2,400,600 13,449,576 Ozu Solar T.K.*6*7 100.0% 36 yen 19.0 1,487,610 9,304,650 Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*6 100.0% 36 yen 21.6 2,076,312 11,374,328 Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.*6 100.0% 36 yen 19.2 1,945,440 10,124,948 Karumai-West Solar T.K.*6 100.0% 36 yen 48.0 4,696,500 28,334,800 Karumai-East Solar T.K.*6 100.0% 36 yen 80.8 7,575,400 46,107,300 United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. 35.3%*8 32 yen/24 yen*9 20.5 13,153,190 58,337,380 Kanda Biomass Energy K.K. 43.07% 24 yen/32 yen*9 75.0 50,969,704 117,325,384 94,893,613 350,029,111 Total

*5 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.

*6 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd., Ozu Solar T.K., Yokkaichi Solar T.K.,Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K., Karumai-West Solar T.K. and Karumai-East Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.

*7 Expected output curtailment at the Kokonoe Solar T.K. and Ozu Solar T.K. are incorporated into its full year performance forecasts.

*8 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.

*9 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.

3. Status of output curtailment

In August 2021, Kyushu Electric Power, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and a part of power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.

As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.003% (Total power generation due to output restriction in August 2021) of the annual revenue plan for all power plants.

In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks and weather impact risks in the power generation business.