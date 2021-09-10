Log in
RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in August 2021

09/10/2021 | 01:02am EDT
September 10, 2021

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in August 2021

RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants in Japan.

1. Figures for Electricity Sales

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Number of

Generation

Planned

Actual Electricity

% Change

% Change YoY

Power Plants

Capacity*1 (MW)

Electricity Sales

Sales

from Plan

Above: Existing plants*3

under Operation

(kWh) *2

(kWh)

Below: All

April

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

46,032,976

50,126,941

+8.9%

+50.0%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+5.3%

May*4*

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

42,292,289

41,877,844

-1.0%

+98.2%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+6.9%

June

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

78,166,785

68,944,756

-11.8%

+54.5%

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

+46.6%

July*5

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

96,611,419

94,185,957

-2.5%

+79.4%

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

+145.0%

August

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

98,084,778

94,893,613

-3.3%

+3.4%

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

+85.2%

September

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

88,457,000

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

October*6

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

93,163,278

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

November

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

84,021,404

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

December

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

82,131,093

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

January

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

83,605,598

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

February

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

80,880,845

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

March

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

94,821,333

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

Full-Year

968,268,797

YTD

361,188,247

350,029,111

-3.1%

+49.8%

Cumulative

+56.6%

*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.

*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA at renewable energy power plants operated in Japan.

*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

*4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2021.

*5 Kanda Biomass power plant operated in June 2021.

*6 Karumai Sonbou solar power plant operated in October 2021.

Comparison between Planned and Actual YTD Cumulative Electricity Sales (in kWh)

1,200,000,000

Planned (of all)

Actual (of all)

1,000,000,000

800,000,000

600,000,000

400,000,000

200,000,000

0

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

2021

2022

2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant

August 2021

YTD

Ownership

Purchase Price*5

Generation

Preliminary

Cumulative

Figures from

Power Plant

Capacity*1

Figures

Interest

(per kWh)

Apr. 2020 to

(MW)

(kWh)

Mar. 2021

(kWh)

Suigo-Itako Solar Co., Ltd.

68.0%

40 yen

15.3

1,729,560

8,893,200

Futtsu Solar Co., Ltd.

51.0%

40 yen

40.4

4,732,560

24,087,480

Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd.*6

63.0%

40 yen

9.4

1,081,114

5,502,202

Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd.*6

61.0%

40 yen

7.5

858,119

4,332,887

Kokonoe Solar T.K.*7

100.0%

40 yen

25.4

2,187,504

12,854,976

Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K.

100.0%

40 yen

26.2

2,400,600

13,449,576

Ozu Solar T.K.*6*7

100.0%

36 yen

19.0

1,487,610

9,304,650

Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*6

100.0%

36 yen

21.6

2,076,312

11,374,328

Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.*6

100.0%

36 yen

19.2

1,945,440

10,124,948

Karumai-West Solar T.K.*6

100.0%

36 yen

48.0

4,696,500

28,334,800

Karumai-East Solar T.K.*6

100.0%

36 yen

80.8

7,575,400

46,107,300

United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.

35.3%*8

32 yen/24 yen*9

20.5

13,153,190

58,337,380

Kanda Biomass Energy K.K.

43.07%

24 yen/32 yen*9

75.0

50,969,704

117,325,384

94,893,613

350,029,111

Total

*5 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.

*6 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd., Ozu Solar T.K., Yokkaichi Solar T.K.,Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K., Karumai-West Solar T.K. and Karumai-East Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.

*7 Expected output curtailment at the Kokonoe Solar T.K. and Ozu Solar T.K. are incorporated into its full year performance forecasts.

*8 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.

*9 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.

3. Status of output curtailment

In August 2021, Kyushu Electric Power, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and a part of power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.

As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.003% (Total power generation due to output restriction in August 2021) of the annual revenue plan for all power plants.

In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks and weather impact risks in the power generation business.

(Output curtailment by Solar power plant)

Solar power plant

Days of Outage

The percentage of total lost power generation

(Figures in parentheses are

compared to the planned full-year figures for

annual totals.)

electricity sales of all solar power plants

operated by RENOVA.

(Figures in parentheses are annual totals.)

Kokonoe Solar power plant

- days(5 days)

- %(0.030%)

Ozu-machi Solar power plant

- days(5 days)

- %(0.026%)

Kanda Biomass Power Plant

1 days(2 days)

0.003%(0.004%

[For inquiries, please contact] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263

Email: ir@renovainc.com

Disclaimer

Renova Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 05:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
