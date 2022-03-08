RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in February 2022
03/08/2022 | 12:11am EST
March 8, 2022
Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.
Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO
(Stock code: 9519
Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)
Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO
(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)
Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in February 2022
RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants in Japan.
1. Figures for Electricity Sales
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Number of
Generation
Planned
Actual Electricity
% Change
% Change YoY
Power Plants
Capacity*1 (MW)
Electricity Sales
Sales
from Plan
Above: Existing plants*3
under Operation
(kWh) *2
(kWh)
Below: All
April
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
46,032,976
50,126,941
+8.9%
+50.0%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+5.3%
May*4*
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
42,292,289
41,877,844
-1.0%
+98.2%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+6.9%
June
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
78,166,785
68,944,756
-11.8%
+54.5%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+46.6%
July*5
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
96,611,419
94,185,957
-2.5%
+79.4%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+145.0%
August
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
98,084,778
94,893,613
-3.3%
+3.4%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+85.2%
September
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
88,457,000
89,274,866
+0.9%
+23.5%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+129.0%
October*6
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
93,163,278
93,361,203
+0.2%
+23.2%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+143.9%
November
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
84,021,404
86,839,386
+3.4%
+15.6%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+145.7%
December
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
82,131,093
83,496,892
+1.7%
+11.5%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+173.1%
January
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
83,605,598
86,058,331
+2.9%
+4.9%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+173.5%
February
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
80,880,845
86,155,488
+6.5%
-2.5%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+127.9%
March
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
94,821,333
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
Full-Year
‒
‒
968,268,797
YTD
‒
‒
873,447,464
875,215,266
+0.2%
+29.1%
Cumulative
+100.8%
*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.
*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA at renewable energy power plants operated in Japan.
*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.
*4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2021.
*5 Kanda Biomass power plant operated in June 2021.
*6 Karumai Sonbou solar power plant operated in October 2021.
Comparison between Planned and Actual YTD Cumulative Electricity Sales (in kWh)
1,200,000,000
Planned (of all)
Actual (of all)
1,000,000,000
800,000,000
600,000,000
400,000,000
200,000,000
0
Apr.
May
June
July
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
2021
2022
2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant
February 2022
YTD
Ownership
Purchase Price*5
Generation
Preliminary
Cumulative
Figures from
Power Plant
Capacity*1
Figures
Interest
(per kWh)
Apr. 2020 to
(MW)
(kWh)
Mar. 2021
(kWh)
Suigo-Itako Solar, Inc.
68.0%
40 yen
15.3
1,429,848
16,536,240
Futtsu Solar, Inc.
51.0%
40 yen
40.4
3,986,160
45,388,200
Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar, Inc.*6
63.0%
40 yen
9.4
991,040
10,873,656
Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar, Inc.*6
61.0%
40 yen
7.5
769,012
8,525,050
Kokonoe Solar T.K.*7
100.0%
40 yen
25.4
1,903,056
23,736,608
Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K.
100.0%
40 yen
26.2
2,335,200
25,129,152
Ozu Solar T.K.*6*7
100.0%
36 yen
19.0
1,660,014
19,394,694
Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*6
100.0%
36 yen
21.6
1,819,776
21,415,548
Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.*6
100.0%
36 yen
19.2
1,855,272
19,905,044
Karumai-West Solar T.K.*6
100.0%
36 yen
48.0
3,260,600
47,367,600
Karumai-East Solar T.K.*6
100.0%
36 yen
80.8
5,034,000
75,784,700
Karumai-Sonbou T.K.
55.0%
36 yen
40.8
3,092,400
12,772,700
United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.
35.3%*8
32 yen/24 yen*9
20.5
11,814,510
134,588,890
Kanda Biomass Energy K.K.
53.07%
24 yen/32 yen*9
75.0
46,204,600
413,797,184
86,155,488
875,215,266
Total
*5 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.
*6 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar, Inc., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar, Inc., Ozu Solar T.K., Yokkaichi Solar T.K.,Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K., Karumai-West Solar T.K. and Karumai-East Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.
*7 Expected output curtailment at the Kokonoe Solar T.K. and Ozu Solar T.K. are incorporated into its full year performance forecasts.
*8 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.
*9 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.
3. Status of output curtailment
In February 2022, Kyushu Electric Power, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and a part of power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.
As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.018% (Total power generation due to output restriction in February 2022) of the annual revenue plan for all power plants.
In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks and weather impact risks in the power generation business.