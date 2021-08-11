RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in July 2021

August 11, 2021

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in July 2021

RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants in Japan.

1. Figures for Electricity Sales

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Number of Generation Planned Actual Electricity % Change % Change YoY Power Plants Capacity*1 (MW) Electricity Sales Sales from Plan Above: Existing plants*3 under Operation (kWh) *2 (kWh) Below: All April Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 46,032,976 50,126,941 +8.9% +50.0% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +5.3% May*4* Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 42,292,289 41,877,844 -1.0% +98.2% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +6.9% June Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 78,166,785 68,944,756 -11.8% +54.5% Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 +46.6% July*5 Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 96,611,419 94,185,957 -2.5% +79.4% Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 +145.0% August Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 98,084,778 Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 September Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 88,457,000 Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 October*6 Solar: 12 Solar: 353.6 93,163,278 Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 November Solar: 12 Solar: 353.6 84,021,404 Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 December Solar: 12 Solar: 353.6 82,131,093 Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 January Solar: 12 Solar: 353.6 83,605,598 Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 February Solar: 12 Solar: 353.6 80,880,845 Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 March Solar: 12 Solar: 353.6 94,821,333 Biomass: 2 Biomass: 95.5 Full-Year ‒ ‒ 968,268,797 YTD ‒ ‒ 263,103,469 255,135,498 -3.0% +67.3% Cumulative +48.1%

*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.

*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA at renewable energy power plants operated in Japan.

*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

*4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2021.

*5 Kanda Biomass power plant operated in June 2021.

*6 Karumai Sonbou solar power plant operated in October 2021.