RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in May 2022
06/10/2022 | 01:22am EDT
June 10, 2022
Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.
Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO
(Stock code: 9519
The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange)
Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO
(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)
RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants in Japan.
1. Figures for Electricity Sales
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Number of
Generation
Planned
Actual Electricity
% Change
% Change YoY
Power Plants
Capacity*1 (MW)
Electricity Sales
Sales
from Plan
Above: Existing plants*3
under Operation
(kWh) *2
(kWh)
Below: All
April*4
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
100,781,976
101,254,728
+0.5%
-5.5%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+102.0%
May*4*
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
94,707,758
101,840,058
+7.5
+7.3%
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
+143.2%
June*4
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
75,516,483
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
July*4
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
82,506,135
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
August
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
103,032,983
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
September
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
94,005,710
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
October
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
90,899,326
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
November
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
83,817,022
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
December*5
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
83,985,697
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
Geothermal: 1
Geothermal: 2
January
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
85,638,268
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
Geothermal: 1
Geothermal: 2
February
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
82,422,628
Biomass: 2
Biomass: 95.5
Geothermal: 1
Geothermal: 2
March*6
Solar: 12
Solar: 353.6
144,211,516
Biomass: 3
Biomass: 170.3
Geothermal: 1
Geothermal: 2
Full-Year
‒
‒
1,121,525,502
YTD
‒
‒
195,489,734
203,094,786
+3.9%
+0.3%%
Cumulative
+120.7%
*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.
*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA at renewable energy power plants operated in Japan.
*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.
*4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance. *5 Minami-Aso Yunotani Geothermal power plant to start operation in December 2022.
*6 Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass power plant to start operation in March 2023.
2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant
May 2022
YTD
Ownership
Purchase Price*7
Generation
Preliminary
Cumulative
Power Plant
Figures from
Capacity*1
Figures
Interest
(per kWh)
Apr. 2022 to
(MW)
(kWh)
Mar. 2023
(kWh)
Suigo-Itako Solar, Inc.
68.0%
40 yen
15.3
1,903,608
3,598,056
Futtsu Solar, Inc.
51.0%
40 yen
40.4
4,897,380
9,215,160
Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar, Inc.*8
63.0%
40 yen
9.4
1,087,481
2,063,057
Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar, Inc.*8
61.0%
40 yen
7.5
859,681
1,684,519
Kokonoe Solar T.K.
100.0%
40 yen
25.4
2,902,440
5,777,232
Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K.
100.0%
40 yen
26.2
3,090,120
6,000,072
Ozu Solar T.K.*8
100.0%
36 yen
19.0
2,157,930
4,381,272
Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*8
20.0%
36 yen
21.6
2,648,128
5,003,180
Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.*8
100.0%
36 yen
19.2
1,987,200
4,037,328
Karumai-West Solar T.K.*8
100.0%
36 yen
48.0
6,671,000
12,666,000
Karumai-East Solar T.K.*8
100.0%
36 yen
80.8
10,609,000
20,467,800
Karumai-Sonbou T.K.*8
55.0%
36 yen
40.8
6,189,300
11,580,900
United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.
35.3%*9
32 yen/24 yen*10
20.5
6,141,290
17,417,710
Kanda Biomass Energy K.K.
53.07%
24 yen/32 yen*10
75.0
50,695,500
99,202,500
101,840,058
203,094,786
Total
*7 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.
*8 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar, Inc., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar, Inc., Ozu Solar T.K., Yokkaichi Solar T.K.,Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K., Karumai-West Solar T.K., Karumai-East Solar T.K. and Karumai-Sonbou Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.
*9 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.
*10 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.
3. Status of output curtailment
In May 2022, Each Electric Powers, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and a part of power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.
As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.091% (Total power generation due to output restriction in May 2022) of the annual revenue plan for all power plants.
In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks and weather impact risks in the power generation business.