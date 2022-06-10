RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in May 2022

*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA at renewable energy power plants operated in Japan.

*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.

RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants in Japan.

Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in May 2022

*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

*4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance. *5 Minami-Aso Yunotani Geothermal power plant to start operation in December 2022.

*6 Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass power plant to start operation in March 2023.

2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant

May 2022

YTD Ownership Purchase Price*7 Generation Preliminary Cumulative Power Plant Figures from Capacity*1 Figures Interest (per kWh) Apr. 2022 to (MW) (kWh) Mar. 2023 (kWh) Suigo-Itako Solar, Inc. 68.0% 40 yen 15.3 1,903,608 3,598,056 Futtsu Solar, Inc. 51.0% 40 yen 40.4 4,897,380 9,215,160 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar, Inc.*8 63.0% 40 yen 9.4 1,087,481 2,063,057 Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar, Inc.*8 61.0% 40 yen 7.5 859,681 1,684,519 Kokonoe Solar T.K. 100.0% 40 yen 25.4 2,902,440 5,777,232 Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K. 100.0% 40 yen 26.2 3,090,120 6,000,072 Ozu Solar T.K.*8 100.0% 36 yen 19.0 2,157,930 4,381,272 Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*8 20.0% 36 yen 21.6 2,648,128 5,003,180 Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.*8 100.0% 36 yen 19.2 1,987,200 4,037,328 Karumai-West Solar T.K.*8 100.0% 36 yen 48.0 6,671,000 12,666,000 Karumai-East Solar T.K.*8 100.0% 36 yen 80.8 10,609,000 20,467,800 Karumai-Sonbou T.K.*8 55.0% 36 yen 40.8 6,189,300 11,580,900 United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. 35.3%*9 32 yen/24 yen*10 20.5 6,141,290 17,417,710 Kanda Biomass Energy K.K. 53.07% 24 yen/32 yen*10 75.0 50,695,500 99,202,500 101,840,058 203,094,786 Total

*7 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.

*8 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar, Inc., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar, Inc., Ozu Solar T.K., Yokkaichi Solar T.K.,Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K., Karumai-West Solar T.K., Karumai-East Solar T.K. and Karumai-Sonbou Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.

*9 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.

*10 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.

3. Status of output curtailment

In May 2022, Each Electric Powers, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and a part of power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.

As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.091% (Total power generation due to output restriction in May 2022) of the annual revenue plan for all power plants.

In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks and weather impact risks in the power generation business.

(Output curtailment by Power plant)