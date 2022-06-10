Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. RENOVA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9519   JP3981200003

RENOVA, INC.

(9519)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:21 2022-06-10 am EDT
2075.00 JPY   -3.13%
05/24RENOVA : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/16ADB-Viet Nam Harvests the Benefits of a Wind Farm and Strong Private Sector Partnership
AQ
05/10RENOVA, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in May 2022

06/10/2022 | 01:22am EDT
June 10, 2022

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange)

Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in May 2022

RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants in Japan.

1. Figures for Electricity Sales

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Number of

Generation

Planned

Actual Electricity

% Change

% Change YoY

Power Plants

Capacity*1 (MW)

Electricity Sales

Sales

from Plan

Above: Existing plants*3

under Operation

(kWh) *2

(kWh)

Below: All

April*4

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

100,781,976

101,254,728

+0.5%

-5.5%

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

+102.0%

May*4*

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

94,707,758

101,840,058

+7.5

+7.3%

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

+143.2%

June*4

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

75,516,483

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

July*4

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

82,506,135

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

August

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

103,032,983

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

September

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

94,005,710

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

October

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

90,899,326

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

November

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

83,817,022

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

December*5

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

83,985,697

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

Geothermal: 1

Geothermal: 2

January

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

85,638,268

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

Geothermal: 1

Geothermal: 2

February

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

82,422,628

Biomass: 2

Biomass: 95.5

Geothermal: 1

Geothermal: 2

March*6

Solar: 12

Solar: 353.6

144,211,516

Biomass: 3

Biomass: 170.3

Geothermal: 1

Geothermal: 2

Full-Year

1,121,525,502

YTD

195,489,734

203,094,786

+3.9%

+0.3%%

Cumulative

+120.7%

*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.

*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA at renewable energy power plants operated in Japan.

*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

*4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance. *5 Minami-Aso Yunotani Geothermal power plant to start operation in December 2022.

*6 Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass power plant to start operation in March 2023.

2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant

May 2022

YTD

Ownership

Purchase Price*7

Generation

Preliminary

Cumulative

Power Plant

Figures from

Capacity*1

Figures

Interest

(per kWh)

Apr. 2022 to

(MW)

(kWh)

Mar. 2023

(kWh)

Suigo-Itako Solar, Inc.

68.0%

40 yen

15.3

1,903,608

3,598,056

Futtsu Solar, Inc.

51.0%

40 yen

40.4

4,897,380

9,215,160

Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar, Inc.*8

63.0%

40 yen

9.4

1,087,481

2,063,057

Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar, Inc.*8

61.0%

40 yen

7.5

859,681

1,684,519

Kokonoe Solar T.K.

100.0%

40 yen

25.4

2,902,440

5,777,232

Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K.

100.0%

40 yen

26.2

3,090,120

6,000,072

Ozu Solar T.K.*8

100.0%

36 yen

19.0

2,157,930

4,381,272

Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*8

20.0%

36 yen

21.6

2,648,128

5,003,180

Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.*8

100.0%

36 yen

19.2

1,987,200

4,037,328

Karumai-West Solar T.K.*8

100.0%

36 yen

48.0

6,671,000

12,666,000

Karumai-East Solar T.K.*8

100.0%

36 yen

80.8

10,609,000

20,467,800

Karumai-Sonbou T.K.*8

55.0%

36 yen

40.8

6,189,300

11,580,900

United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.

35.3%*9

32 yen/24 yen*10

20.5

6,141,290

17,417,710

Kanda Biomass Energy K.K.

53.07%

24 yen/32 yen*10

75.0

50,695,500

99,202,500

101,840,058

203,094,786

Total

*7 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.

*8 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar, Inc., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar, Inc., Ozu Solar T.K., Yokkaichi Solar T.K.,Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K., Karumai-West Solar T.K., Karumai-East Solar T.K. and Karumai-Sonbou Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.

*9 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.

*10 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.

3. Status of output curtailment

In May 2022, Each Electric Powers, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and a part of power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.

As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.091% (Total power generation due to output restriction in May 2022) of the annual revenue plan for all power plants.

In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks and weather impact risks in the power generation business.

(Output curtailment by Power plant)

Power plant

Days of output curtailment

The percentage of total lost power generation

(Figures in parentheses are

compared to the planned full-year figures for

annual totals.)

electricity sales of all solar power plants

operated by RENOVA.

(Figures in parentheses are annual totals.)

Kokonoe Solar power plant

2 days (5 days)

0.003%

(0.012%)

Ozu-machi Solar power plant

2 days (5 days)

0.004%

(0.012%)

Karumai-West Solar power plant

1 days (2 day)

0.014%

(0.025%)

Karumai-East Solar power plant

2 days (2 day)

0.038%

(0.038%)

Karumai Sonbou Solar power plant

0 day (1 day)

-% (0.014%)

Akita Biomass Power Plant

0 day (4 days)

-% (0.012%)

Kanda Biomass Power Plant

9 days (27 days)

0.032% (0.116%)

[For inquiries, please contact] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263

Email: ir@renovainc.com

Disclaimer

Renova Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
