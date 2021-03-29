RENOVA Acquired Equity Interest in limited liability company (Changes in subsidiaries)
RENOVA, Inc. (hereinafter "RENOVA") announces today that it has decided to additionally acquire equity interest in Tokushima Tsuda Biomass Power Plant G.K. (Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture, installed capacity: 74.8 MW), an equity method affiliate of RENOVA that engages in the Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass Project (hereinafter referred to as "Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass" or "the Project"). Following the acquisition, RENOVA's equity interest in Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass becomes 60.8% (The share of dividends distributed from the project is 70.4%), making it a consolidated subsidiary of RENOVA.
1. Reason for acquisition of the equity interest
With a mission of creating green and sustainable energy systems for a better world, RENOVA operates its power generation business based on locally entrenched renewable energy resources such as solar, biomass, wind, and geothermal power.
Construction of Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass has been progressing steadily since the start of its design in March 2019. Foundation construction is currently underway, with commercial operations scheduled to commence in March 2023. In advance of full-scale construction activities on the site, we have chosen to acquire the equity interests held by some of our co-sponsors in the Project in order to further strengthen our commitment to the Project and accumulate know-how related to biomass projects. As a result of the acquisition, Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass became a consolidated subsidiary of RENOVA. As the lead sponsor of Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass, RENOVA will continue to work together with other co-sponsors of toward the successful commencement of commercial operations of the Project.
2. Overview of New subsidiary
(1) Title
Tokushima Tsuda Biomass Power Plant G.K.
(2) Location
1-3 Nakashowacho, Tokushima, Tokushima Prefecture
(3)Title and name of representative
Representativepartner:RENOVA, Inc. Executor: Yusuke Nagai
(4) Business
Wood biomass power generation business
(5) Total capital contribution
400 thousand yen (as of March 31, 2020)
(6) Date of establishment
August 17, 2017
(7) Equity interest
RENOVA, Inc. 36.1%, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. 33.5% Others
(8)Relationships with the listed company
Sponsors
RENOVA's equity interest in the company is 36.1%.
Personal relationship
RENOVA dispatches 2 employees.
Business relationship
RENOVA has provides business management support services to the company.
(9) Business results and financial position of the company over the last three years
Fiscal Year
FY Ended March 2018
FY Ended March 2019
FY Ended March 2020
Net assets
0 million yen
2,064 million yen
13,034 million yen
Total assets
326 million yen
11,981 million yen
32,463 million yen
Net sales
-
-
-
Operating profit
-0 million yen
-
-
Ordinary profit
-0 million yen
0 million yen
0 million yen
Profit
-0 million yen
-1 million yen
-1 million yen
(Note) The fiscal year ended March 2018 represents results from the establishment date of August 17, 2017 to
March 31, 2018.
3. Overview of parties from which equity interest is acquired
NEC Capital Solutions Limited
(1) Title
NEC Capital Solutions Limited
(2) Location
Shinagawa Intercity C building, 15-3 Konan 2-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo
(3) Title and name of representative
Tomoo Imazeki, President
(4) Business
Leasing (Leasing for Information and Communication Equipment, Office Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and others)
Installment Sales, Business Loans, Factoring Services Other
(5) Total capital contribution
3,766 million yen
(6) Date of establishment
November 30, 1978
(7) Net assets
105,248 million yen
(8) Total assets
997,510 million yen
(9)Major shareholders and shareholding ratios
NEC Corporation 37.66%
Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited 24.98% Others
Relationships between the listed (10) company and the relevant company
Capital relationship
There is no capital relationship that is required to be stated between RENOVA andNEC Capital Solutions Limited.In addition, no related parties or affiliates of RENOVA have any significant relationships with any related parties or affiliates ofNEC Capital Solutions Limited.
Personal relationship
There is no personal relationship that is required to be stated between RENOVA and NEC Capital Solutions Limited.In addition, no related parties or affiliates of RENOVA have any significant relationships with any related parties or affiliates ofNEC Capital Solutions Limited.
Business relationship
RENOVA and NEC Capital Solutions Limited jointly established and operate Karumai Sonbou Solar silent partnership business. United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.,a consolidated subsidiary of RENOVA, has a senior loan fromNEC Capital Solutions Limited.
Status as related party
NEC Capital Solutions Limited is not considered to be a related party of RENOVA. In addition, no related parties or affiliates of NEC Capital Solutions Limited are considered to be related parties of RENOVA.
Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation
(1) Title
Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation
(2) Location
1-6-3 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
(3) Title and name of representative
President Mamoru Fukayama
(4) Business
Installment sales business, Leasing (Lease and rental), Credit purchase business, Credit Purchase Business, etc.
(5) Total capital contribution
1,001 million yen
(6) Date of establishment
February 16, 1970
(7) Net assets
23,307million yen
(8) Total assets
309,860million yen
(9)Major shareholders and shareholding ratios
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 45%
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited 45% Others
Relationships between the listed (10) company and the relevant company
Capital relationship
There is no capital relationship that is required to be stated between RENOVA andMitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation.In addition, no related parties or affiliates of RENOVA have any significant relationships with any related parties or affiliates ofMitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation.
Personal relationship
There is no personal relationship that is required to be stated between RENOVA andMitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation.In addition, no related parties or affiliates of RENOVA have any significant relationships with any related parties or affiliates ofMitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation.
Business relationship
RENOVA and Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation jointly established and operate Omaezakikou Biomass Energy G.K..
Status as related party
Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation is not considered to be a related party of RENOVA. In addition, no related parties or affiliates of Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation are considered to be related parties of RENOVA.
4. Status of equity interests before and after the transfer
(1) Equity interest before transfer
36.1%
(2) Equity interest to be acquired:
24.7%
(3) Equity interest after transfer:
60.8%
(The share of dividends distributed from the project is 70.4%)
(4) Purchase price
618 million yen
5. Schedule
March 29, 2021
Decision of acquire
March 29, 2021
Conclusion of agreement on transfer of equity interest
March 29, 2021
Transfer of equity interest
6. Future outlook
Due to consolidated Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass, which will be review impact in the financial results for the current fiscal year (year ending March 2021). We will promptly disclose any matters that should be disclosed. In addition, we will file an extraordinary report to the director-general of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 3of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc.