March 29, 2021

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO (Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact:Kazushi Yamaguchi, CFO (TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

RENOVA Acquired Equity Interest in limited liability company (Changes in subsidiaries)

RENOVA, Inc. (hereinafter "RENOVA") announces today that it has decided to additionally acquire equity interest in Tokushima Tsuda Biomass Power Plant G.K. (Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture, installed capacity: 74.8 MW), an equity method affiliate of RENOVA that engages in the Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass Project (hereinafter referred to as "Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass" or "the Project"). Following the acquisition, RENOVA's equity interest in Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass becomes 60.8% (The share of dividends distributed from the project is 70.4%), making it a consolidated subsidiary of RENOVA.

1. Reason for acquisition of the equity interest With a mission of creating green and sustainable energy systems for a better world, RENOVA operates its power generation business based on locally entrenched renewable energy resources such as solar, biomass, wind, and geothermal power. Construction of Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass has been progressing steadily since the start of its design in March 2019. Foundation construction is currently underway, with commercial operations scheduled to commence in March 2023. In advance of full-scale construction activities on the site, we have chosen to acquire the equity interests held by some of our co-sponsors in the Project in order to further strengthen our commitment to the Project and accumulate know-how related to biomass projects. As a result of the acquisition, Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass became a consolidated subsidiary of RENOVA. As the lead sponsor of Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass, RENOVA will continue to work together with other co-sponsors of toward the successful commencement of commercial operations of the Project.

2. Overview of New subsidiary

(1) Title Tokushima Tsuda Biomass Power Plant G.K. (2) Location 1-3 Nakashowacho, Tokushima, Tokushima Prefecture (3)Title and name of representative Representative partner:RENOVA, Inc. Executor: Yusuke Nagai (4) Business Wood biomass power generation business (5) Total capital contribution 400 thousand yen (as of March 31, 2020) (6) Date of establishment August 17, 2017 (7) Equity interest RENOVA, Inc. 36.1%, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. 33.5% Others (8) Relationships with the listed company Sponsors RENOVA's equity interest in the company is 36.1%. Personal relationship RENOVA dispatches 2 employees. Business relationship RENOVA has provides business management support services to the company. (9) Business results and financial position of the company over the last three years

Fiscal Year FY Ended March 2018 FY Ended March 2019 FY Ended March 2020 Net assets 0 million yen 2,064 million yen 13,034 million yen Total assets 326 million yen 11,981 million yen 32,463 million yen Net sales - - - Operating profit -0 million yen - - Ordinary profit -0 million yen 0 million yen 0 million yen Profit -0 million yen -1 million yen -1 million yen (Note) The fiscal year ended March 2018 represents results from the establishment date of August 17, 2017 to

March 31, 2018.

3. Overview of parties from which equity interest is acquired

NEC Capital Solutions Limited

(1) Title NEC Capital Solutions Limited (2) Location Shinagawa Intercity C building, 15-3 Konan 2-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo (3) Title and name of representative Tomoo Imazeki, President (4) Business Leasing (Leasing for Information and Communication Equipment, Office Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and others) Installment Sales, Business Loans, Factoring Services Other (5) Total capital contribution 3,766 million yen (6) Date of establishment November 30, 1978 (7) Net assets 105,248 million yen (8) Total assets 997,510 million yen (9) Major shareholders and shareholding ratios NEC Corporation 37.66% Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited 24.98% Others Relationships between the listed (10) company and the relevant company Capital relationship There is no capital relationship that is required to be stated between RENOVA and NEC Capital Solutions Limited. In addition, no related parties or affiliates of RENOVA have any significant relationships with any related parties or affiliates of NEC Capital Solutions Limited. Personal relationship There is no personal relationship that is required to be stated between RENOVA and NEC Capital Solutions Limited. In addition, no related parties or affiliates of RENOVA have any significant relationships with any related parties or affiliates of NEC Capital Solutions Limited. Business relationship RENOVA and NEC Capital Solutions Limited jointly established and operate Karumai Sonbou Solar silent partnership business. United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.,a consolidated subsidiary of RENOVA, has a senior loan from NEC Capital Solutions Limited. Status as related party NEC Capital Solutions Limited is not considered to be a related party of RENOVA. In addition, no related parties or affiliates of NEC Capital Solutions Limited are considered to be related parties of RENOVA.

Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation

(1) Title Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation (2) Location 1-6-3 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo (3) Title and name of representative President Mamoru Fukayama (4) Business Installment sales business, Leasing (Lease and rental), Credit purchase business, Credit Purchase Business, etc.

(5) Total capital contribution 1,001 million yen (6) Date of establishment February 16, 1970 (7) Net assets 23,307million yen (8) Total assets 309,860million yen (9) Major shareholders and shareholding ratios Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 45% Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited 45% Others Relationships between the listed (10) company and the relevant company Capital relationship There is no capital relationship that is required to be stated between RENOVA and Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation. In addition, no related parties or affiliates of RENOVA have any significant relationships with any related parties or affiliates of Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation. Personal relationship There is no personal relationship that is required to be stated between RENOVA and Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation. In addition, no related parties or affiliates of RENOVA have any significant relationships with any related parties or affiliates of Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation. Business relationship RENOVA and Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation jointly established and operate Omaezakikou Biomass Energy G.K.. Status as related party Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation is not considered to be a related party of RENOVA. In addition, no related parties or affiliates of Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation are considered to be related parties of RENOVA.

4. Status of equity interests before and after the transfer

(1) Equity interest before transfer 36.1% (2) Equity interest to be acquired: 24.7% (3) Equity interest after transfer: 60.8% (The share of dividends distributed from the project is 70.4%) (4) Purchase price 618 million yen

5. Schedule

March 29, 2021 Decision of acquire March 29, 2021 Conclusion of agreement on transfer of equity interest March 29, 2021 Transfer of equity interest 6. Future outlook

Due to consolidated Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass, which will be review impact in the financial results for the current fiscal year (year ending March 2021). We will promptly disclose any matters that should be disclosed. In addition, we will file an extraordinary report to the director-general of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 3 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc.

[For inquiries about this release]

Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263

Email:ir@renovainc.com