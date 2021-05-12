Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. RENOVA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9519   JP3981200003

RENOVA, INC.

(9519)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RENOVA : Briefing on Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

05/12/2021 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Briefing on Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

May 11, 2021

Quang Tri Onshore Wind Projects(144.0 MW, Quang Tri, Vietnam) (April 2021)

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared to provide corporate information and other details about RENOVA, Inc ("RENOVA," hereafter) and the RENOVA Group, and does not constitute solicitation to acquire shares or other securities issued by RENOVA, whether in Japan or overseas.

Information listed herein concerning industry and market trends, the economic climate and so on has been prepared based on currently available information. RENOVA does not guarantee the veracity, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and assumes no obligation to update the particulars of any information.

Moreover, RENOVA Group plans, forecasts, estimates, predictions and other forward-looking information described herein represent only the current determinations or ideas of RENOVA. Actual RENOVA Group operating results, financial status and other outcomes may diverge considerably from the details described herein and the estimates made on that basis due to a variety of factors including trends in energy policy, legislation, schemes, markets and other institutions in Japan and overseas, the status of licenses and permits required for RENOVA Group projects, success or failure in the acquisition and development of land and power generating facilities, etc., along with fluctuations in weather, climate and the natural environment.

As a general rule and unless indicated otherwise, consolidated figures are used for the monetary amounts listed in this document. As amounts less than one million yen are rounded off (figures for J-GAAP are rounded down), totals in each column may not match. In this document, current(quarterly) profit is listed as net(quarterly) income attributable to owners of the parent.

For inquiries about this document:

IR Office, RENOVA, Inc.

Telephone: +81-3-3516-​6263

Email: ir@renovainc.com

IR website: https://www.renovainc.com/en/ir

1

1. Overview of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

Key Highlights for FY3/2021 and Recent Updates

As of May 11, 2021

Growth from the previous fiscal year.

1Revenue: ¥20.5 billion EBITDA*1: ¥10.6 billion

Kanda Biomass (75.0 MW*2) is undergoing commissioning

2and is scheduled for COD (June 2021). Expected to be consolidated after start of operations

3

Consolidation of Tokushima-Tsuda Biomass (74.8 MW*2)

in March 2021

*1 EBITDA= Revenue - Fuel expenses - Outsourcing expenses - Payroll and related personnel expenses + Share of loss of investments accounted for using the equity method +

Other income and expenses. EBITDA is neither subject to audit nor quarterly review.3 *2 The generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the generator output.

I. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021(IFRS)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renova Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:29:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENOVA, INC.
05:31aRENOVA  : Briefing on Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
PU
05/06RENOVA  : Notice of Revision to Full Year Consolidated Forecasts (IFRS)
PU
05/06RENOVA  : Notice Concerning Impact of Earthquake occurred in centered off the co..
PU
04/23RENOVA  : Notice Concerning Organizational Changes and Changes of Officers
PU
04/12RENOVA  : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in March 2021
PU
03/29RENOVA  : Acquired Equity Interest in limited liability company (Changes in subs..
PU
03/23RENOVA  : Notice Concerning Organizational Changes and Changes of Officers
PU
03/22RENOVA  : Tohoku Operations Unaffected by Miyagi Quake; Shares Rise 5%
MT
03/22RENOVA  : Notice Concerning Impact of Earthquake occurred in centered off the co..
PU
03/09RENOVA  : Electricity Sales in February Exceed Forecast
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 425 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2021 1 733 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2021 102 B 933 M 933 M
P/E ratio 2021 138x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 243 B 2 239 M 2 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart RENOVA, INC.
Duration : Period :
RENOVA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENOVA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3 020,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 125,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yosuke Kiminami President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Sachio Semmoto Chairman
Tomokazu Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & GM-Engineering
Isamu Suyama Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENOVA, INC.-18.56%2 239
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.99%145 284
ENEL S.P.A.-2.56%99 730
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.36%86 221
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.18%79 714
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.94%69 658