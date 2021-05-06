Log in
    9519   JP3981200003

RENOVA, INC.

(9519)
  
RENOVA : Notice Concerning Impact of Earthquake occurred in centered off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture

05/06/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
May 6, 2021

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Notice Concerning Impact of Earthquake occurred in centered off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture

RENOVA, Inc. expresses its support and solidarity towards those who have recently been impacted by the earthquake that occurred in centered off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at about 10:27 on May 1, 2021.

We have confirmed that this earthquake did no impact on our under developing projects and operating and under construction large-scale solar PV plants and biomass power plants in Tohoku regions.

If any new damage occurs in the future, we will make another announcement immediately.

[For inquiries about this release] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263

Email: ir@renovainc.com

Disclaimer

Renova Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 425 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 1 400 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net Debt 2021 102 B 930 M 930 M
P/E ratio 2021 184x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 262 B 2 404 M 2 404 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 46,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yosuke Kiminami President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Sachio Semmoto Chairman
Tomokazu Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & GM-Engineering
Isamu Suyama Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENOVA, INC.-13.01%2 450
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.37%144 715
ENEL S.P.A.0.16%101 110
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.86%86 371
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.52%76 429
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.12%69 287