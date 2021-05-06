RENOVA : Notice Concerning Impact of Earthquake occurred in centered off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Notice Concerning Impact of Earthquake occurred in centered off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture

RENOVA, Inc. expresses its support and solidarity towards those who have recently been impacted by the earthquake that occurred in centered off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at about 10:27 on May 1, 2021.

We have confirmed that this earthquake did no impact on our under developing projects and operating and under construction large-scale solar PV plants and biomass power plants in Tohoku regions.

If any new damage occurs in the future, we will make another announcement immediately.

