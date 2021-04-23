RENOVA : Notice Concerning Organizational Changes and Changes of Officers

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

Notice Concerning Organizational Changes and Changes of Officers

RENOVA Inc. announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors held today resolved to make the following organizational changes and changes of officers as of May 1, 2021.

1. Organizational changes

Project Origination Division will be newly established for the purpose of enhancing functions of origination and development for offshore wind power business in Japan. Accordingly, the function of Business Origination Office will be transferred to Project Origination Division.

2. Changes of Executive Officers

Name New Position Former Position Executive Officer Yusuke Nagai Head of Biomass Energy Executive Officer and Head of Biomass Energy Head of Project Origination

