    9519   JP3981200003

RENOVA, INC.

(9519)
RENOVA : Notice Concerning Organizational Changes and Changes of Officers

04/23/2021 | 02:08am EDT
April 23, 2021

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Notice Concerning Organizational Changes and Changes of Officers

RENOVA Inc. announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors held today resolved to make the following organizational changes and changes of officers as of May 1, 2021.

1. Organizational changes

Project Origination Division will be newly established for the purpose of enhancing functions of origination and development for offshore wind power business in Japan. Accordingly, the function of Business Origination Office will be transferred to Project Origination Division.

2. Changes of Executive Officers

Name

New Position

Former Position

Executive Officer

Yusuke Nagai

Head of Biomass Energy

Executive Officer

and

Head of Biomass Energy

Head of Project Origination

[For inquiries about this release] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263

Email: ir@renovainc.com

(Reference) New management system effective from May 1, 2021 (plan) 1. Board of Directors

Title

Name

Executive Chairman

Sachio Semmoto

Founding CEO

Yosuke Kiminami

COO

Isamu Suyama

CFO

Kazushi Yamaguchi

Chief External Director

Tadashi Mizushima

External Director

Hideki Minamikawa

External Director

Norichika Kanie

External Director

Koichi Kawana

External Director

Miyuki Zeniya

(Note)Directors Mr. Tadashi Mizushima, Mr. Hideki Minamikawa, Mr. Norichika Kanie and Ms. Miyuki Zeniya are Independent Directors.

2. Audit & Supervisory Board

Title

Name

Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yuji Shibata

External Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Noriyasu Kaneko

External Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Toshiki Sada

External Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Hiroyuki Wakamatsu

(Note) External Audit & Supervisory Board Member Mr. Noriyasu Kaneko, Mr. Toshiki Sada and Mr. Hiroyuki Wakamatsu are Independent Directors.

3. Execution Team

Title

Name

Founding CEO

Yosuke Kiminami

COO

Isamu Suyama

CFO

Kazushi Yamaguchi

CTO

Tomokazu Ogawa

CHRO

Naoko Suzuki

Executive Officer

Kiyohiko Fukuma

Head of Project Management

Executive Officer

Head of Biomass Energy

Yusuke Nagai

and

Head of Project Origination

Executive Officer

Masayoshi Oide

Head of Operation

Executive Officer

Naoyuki Miyabe

Head of Global Business

Executive Officer

Tomofumi Imaoka

Head of the CEO's Office

Head of Corporate Administration

Koichi Furuta

Disclaimer

Renova Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
