RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in March 2021

April 12, 2021 Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc. Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO (Stock code: 9519 Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st) Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO (TEL: +81-3-3516-6263) Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in March 2021 RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants. 1. Figures for Electricity Sales Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 Number of Generation Planned Actual Electricity % Change % Change YoY Power Plants Capacity*1 (MW) Electricity Sales Sales from Plan Above: Existing plants*3 under Operation (kWh) *2 (kWh) Below: All April Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 47,547,897 47,616,094 +0.1% +5.6% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +50.4% May*4* Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 39,984,994 39,163,267 -2.1% -31.6% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +26.7% June Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 45,224,222 47,025,385 +4.0% -1.0% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +49.3% July Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 46,502,989 38,443,801 -17.3% -23.5% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +8.5% August Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 48,616,117 51,246,754 +5.4% +10.5% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +33.3% September Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 42,477,665 38,991,489 -8.2% -10.1% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +7.5% October Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 39,736,914 38,283,487 -3.7% +1.9% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +20.7% November Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 34,421,813 35,346,574 +2.7% +0.6% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +17.2% December Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 31,706,370 30,574,527 -3.6% -6.7% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +2.7% January Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 32,287,712 31,467,617 -2.5% +3.5% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +3.5% February Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 33,795,228 37,804,111 +11.9% +11.2% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +11.2% March Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 42,343,863 45,825,442 +8.2% +4.1% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +4.1% Full-Year ‒ ‒ 484,645,784 481,788,548 -0.6% +19.2% +19.2% *1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end. *2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA and announced on May 8, 2020, as planned at the beginning of the fiscal year. *3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months. *4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2020.

Comparison between Planned and Actual YTD Cumulative Electricity Sales (in kWh) 600,000,000 500,000,000 Planned (of all) Actual (of all) 400,000,000 300,000,000 200,000,000 100,000,000 0 Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 2020 2021 2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant March 2021 YTD Ownership Purchase Price*5 Generation Preliminary Cumulative Figures from Power Plant Capacity*1 Figures Interest (per kWh) Apr. 2020 to (MW) (kWh) Mar. 2021 (kWh) Suigo-Itako Solar Co., Ltd. 68.0% 40 yen 15.3 1,631,136 17,871,984 Futtsu Solar Co., Ltd. 51.0% 40 yen 40.4 4,504,200 49,237,740 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd.*6 63.0% 40 yen 9.4 1,084,272 11,695,690 Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd.*6 61.0% 40 yen 7.5 845,628 9,161,829 Kokonoe Solar T.K.*7 100.0% 40 yen 25.4 2,557,200 27,146,904 Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K. 100.0% 40 yen 26.2 2,929,344 28,998,312 Ozu Solar T.K.*6*7 100.0% 36 yen 19.0 1,850,652 21,665,970 Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*6 100.0% 36 yen 21.6 2,175,124 24,601,787 Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.*6 100.0% 36 yen 19.2 2,035,176 20,928,312 Karumai-West Solar T.K.*10 100.0% 36 yen 48.0 5,019,100 49,243,400 Karumai-East Solar T.K.*11 100.0% 36 yen 80.8 8,078,200 79,310,440 United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. 35.3%*8 32 yen/24 yen*9 20.5 13,115,410 141,926,180 45,825,442 481,788,548 Total *5 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price. *6 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd., Ozu Solar T.K., Yokkaichi Solar T.K. and Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts. *7 Expected output curtailment at the Kokonoe Solar T.K. and Ozu Solar T.K. are incorporated into its full year performance forecasts. *8 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%. *9 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen. *10 As of July 1, 2020, RENOVA acquired an additional equity interest, raising its equity stake of 100.0%. *11 As of December 2, 2020, RENOVA acquired an additional equity interest, raising its equity stake of 100.0%. 3. Status of output curtailment In March 2021, Kyushu Electric Power, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and some solar power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity. As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.025% (Total power generation due to output restriction in March 2021) of the annual sales plan for all solar power plants. In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity

sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks as well as risks arising from continual rain and other climate events. Since FYE 2020, RENOVA has also installed remote output control systems that enable hourly rather than daily output control at some of its solar power plants (Kokonoe Solar power plant and Ozu-machi Solar power plant). (Output curtailment by Solar power plant) Solar power plant Days of Outage The percentage of total lost power generation (Figures in parentheses are compared to the planned full-year figures for annual totals.) electricity sales of all solar power plants operated by RENOVA. (Figures in parentheses are annual totals.) Kokonoe Solar power plant 2 days(7 days) 0.013%(0.073%) Ozu-machi Solar power plant 2 days(7 days) 0.012%(0.060%) [For inquiries, please contact] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263 Email: ir@renovainc.com