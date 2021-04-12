RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in March 2021
04/12/2021 | 01:03am EDT
April 12, 2021
Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.
Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO
(Stock code: 9519
Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)
Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO
(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)
Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in March 2021
RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants.
1. Figures for Electricity Sales
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Number of
Generation
Planned
Actual Electricity
% Change
% Change YoY
Power Plants
Capacity*1 (MW)
Electricity Sales
Sales
from Plan
Above: Existing plants*3
under Operation
(kWh) *2
(kWh)
Below: All
April
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
47,547,897
47,616,094
+0.1%
+5.6%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+50.4%
May*4*
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
39,984,994
39,163,267
-2.1%
-31.6%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+26.7%
June
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
45,224,222
47,025,385
+4.0%
-1.0%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+49.3%
July
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
46,502,989
38,443,801
-17.3%
-23.5%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+8.5%
August
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
48,616,117
51,246,754
+5.4%
+10.5%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+33.3%
September
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
42,477,665
38,991,489
-8.2%
-10.1%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+7.5%
October
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
39,736,914
38,283,487
-3.7%
+1.9%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+20.7%
November
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
34,421,813
35,346,574
+2.7%
+0.6%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+17.2%
December
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
31,706,370
30,574,527
-3.6%
-6.7%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+2.7%
January
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
32,287,712
31,467,617
-2.5%
+3.5%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+3.5%
February
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
33,795,228
37,804,111
+11.9%
+11.2%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+11.2%
March
Solar: 11
Solar: 312.8
42,343,863
45,825,442
+8.2%
+4.1%
Biomass: 1
Biomass: 20.5
+4.1%
Full-Year
‒
‒
484,645,784
481,788,548
-0.6%
+19.2%
+19.2%
*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.
*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA and announced on May 8, 2020, as planned at the beginning of the fiscal year.
*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.
*4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2020.
Comparison between Planned and Actual YTD Cumulative Electricity Sales (in kWh)
600,000,000
500,000,000
Planned (of all)
Actual (of all)
400,000,000
300,000,000
200,000,000
100,000,000
0
Apr.
May
June
July
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
2020
2021
2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant
March 2021
YTD
Ownership
Purchase Price*5
Generation
Preliminary
Cumulative
Figures from
Power Plant
Capacity*1
Figures
Interest
(per kWh)
Apr. 2020 to
(MW)
(kWh)
Mar. 2021
(kWh)
Suigo-Itako Solar Co., Ltd.
68.0%
40 yen
15.3
1,631,136
17,871,984
Futtsu Solar Co., Ltd.
51.0%
40 yen
40.4
4,504,200
49,237,740
Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd.*6
63.0%
40 yen
9.4
1,084,272
11,695,690
Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd.*6
61.0%
40 yen
7.5
845,628
9,161,829
Kokonoe Solar T.K.*7
100.0%
40 yen
25.4
2,557,200
27,146,904
Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K.
100.0%
40 yen
26.2
2,929,344
28,998,312
Ozu Solar T.K.*6*7
100.0%
36 yen
19.0
1,850,652
21,665,970
Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*6
100.0%
36 yen
21.6
2,175,124
24,601,787
Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.*6
100.0%
36 yen
19.2
2,035,176
20,928,312
Karumai-West Solar T.K.*10
100.0%
36 yen
48.0
5,019,100
49,243,400
Karumai-East Solar T.K.*11
100.0%
36 yen
80.8
8,078,200
79,310,440
United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.
35.3%*8
32 yen/24 yen*9
20.5
13,115,410
141,926,180
45,825,442
481,788,548
Total
*5 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.
*6 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd., Ozu Solar T.K., Yokkaichi Solar T.K. and Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.
*7 Expected output curtailment at the Kokonoe Solar T.K. and Ozu Solar T.K. are incorporated into its full year performance forecasts.
*8 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.
*9 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.
*10 As of July 1, 2020, RENOVA acquired an additional equity interest, raising its equity stake of 100.0%.
*11 As of December 2, 2020, RENOVA acquired an additional equity interest, raising its equity stake of 100.0%.
3. Status of output curtailment
In March 2021, Kyushu Electric Power, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and some solar power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.
As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.025% (Total power generation due to output restriction in March 2021) of the annual sales plan for all solar power plants. In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity
sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks as well as risks arising from continual rain and other climate events. Since FYE 2020, RENOVA has also installed remote output control systems that enable hourly rather than daily output control at some of its solar power plants (Kokonoe Solar power plant and Ozu-machi Solar power plant).