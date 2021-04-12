Log in
RENOVA, INC.

(9519)
RENOVA : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in March 2021

04/12/2021 | 01:03am EDT
April 12, 2021

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in March 2021

RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants.

1. Figures for Electricity Sales

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Number of

Generation

Planned

Actual Electricity

% Change

% Change YoY

Power Plants

Capacity*1 (MW)

Electricity Sales

Sales

from Plan

Above: Existing plants*3

under Operation

(kWh) *2

(kWh)

Below: All

April

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

47,547,897

47,616,094

+0.1%

+5.6%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+50.4%

May*4*

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

39,984,994

39,163,267

-2.1%

-31.6%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+26.7%

June

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

45,224,222

47,025,385

+4.0%

-1.0%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+49.3%

July

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

46,502,989

38,443,801

-17.3%

-23.5%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+8.5%

August

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

48,616,117

51,246,754

+5.4%

+10.5%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+33.3%

September

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

42,477,665

38,991,489

-8.2%

-10.1%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+7.5%

October

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

39,736,914

38,283,487

-3.7%

+1.9%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+20.7%

November

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

34,421,813

35,346,574

+2.7%

+0.6%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+17.2%

December

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

31,706,370

30,574,527

-3.6%

-6.7%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+2.7%

January

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

32,287,712

31,467,617

-2.5%

+3.5%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+3.5%

February

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

33,795,228

37,804,111

+11.9%

+11.2%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+11.2%

March

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

42,343,863

45,825,442

+8.2%

+4.1%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+4.1%

Full-Year

484,645,784

481,788,548

-0.6%

+19.2%

+19.2%

*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.

*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA and announced on May 8, 2020, as planned at the beginning of the fiscal year.

*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

*4 There was an outage at the biomass power plant due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2020.

Comparison between Planned and Actual YTD Cumulative Electricity Sales (in kWh)

600,000,000

500,000,000

Planned (of all)

Actual (of all)

400,000,000

300,000,000

200,000,000

100,000,000

0

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

2020

2021

2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant

March 2021

YTD

Ownership

Purchase Price*5

Generation

Preliminary

Cumulative

Figures from

Power Plant

Capacity*1

Figures

Interest

(per kWh)

Apr. 2020 to

(MW)

(kWh)

Mar. 2021

(kWh)

Suigo-Itako Solar Co., Ltd.

68.0%

40 yen

15.3

1,631,136

17,871,984

Futtsu Solar Co., Ltd.

51.0%

40 yen

40.4

4,504,200

49,237,740

Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd.*6

63.0%

40 yen

9.4

1,084,272

11,695,690

Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd.*6

61.0%

40 yen

7.5

845,628

9,161,829

Kokonoe Solar T.K.*7

100.0%

40 yen

25.4

2,557,200

27,146,904

Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K.

100.0%

40 yen

26.2

2,929,344

28,998,312

Ozu Solar T.K.*6*7

100.0%

36 yen

19.0

1,850,652

21,665,970

Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*6

100.0%

36 yen

21.6

2,175,124

24,601,787

Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.*6

100.0%

36 yen

19.2

2,035,176

20,928,312

Karumai-West Solar T.K.*10

100.0%

36 yen

48.0

5,019,100

49,243,400

Karumai-East Solar T.K.*11

100.0%

36 yen

80.8

8,078,200

79,310,440

United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.

35.3%*8

32 yen/24 yen*9

20.5

13,115,410

141,926,180

45,825,442

481,788,548

Total

*5 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.

*6 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd., Ozu Solar T.K., Yokkaichi Solar T.K. and Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.

*7 Expected output curtailment at the Kokonoe Solar T.K. and Ozu Solar T.K. are incorporated into its full year performance forecasts.

*8 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.

*9 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.

*10 As of July 1, 2020, RENOVA acquired an additional equity interest, raising its equity stake of 100.0%.

*11 As of December 2, 2020, RENOVA acquired an additional equity interest, raising its equity stake of 100.0%.

3. Status of output curtailment

In March 2021, Kyushu Electric Power, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and some solar power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.

As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.025% (Total power generation due to output restriction in March 2021) of the annual sales plan for all solar power plants. In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity

sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks as well as risks arising from continual rain and other climate events. Since FYE 2020, RENOVA has also installed remote output control systems that enable hourly rather than daily output control at some of its solar power plants (Kokonoe Solar power plant and Ozu-machi Solar power plant).

(Output curtailment by Solar power plant)

Solar power plant

Days of Outage

The percentage of total lost power generation

(Figures in parentheses are

compared to the planned full-year figures for

annual totals.)

electricity sales of all solar power plants

operated by RENOVA.

(Figures in parentheses are annual totals.)

Kokonoe Solar power plant

2 days(7 days)

0.013%(0.073%)

Ozu-machi Solar power plant

2 days(7 days)

0.012%(0.060%)

[For inquiries, please contact] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263

Email: ir@renovainc.com

Disclaimer

Renova Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 05:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
