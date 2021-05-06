RENOVA : Notice of Revision to Full Year Consolidated Forecasts (IFRS)

May 6, 2021

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact: Kazushi Yamaguchi, CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Notice of Revision to Full Year Consolidated Forecasts (IFRS)

RENOVA, Inc. (hereinafter "RENOVA") announces that in light of recent business trends and other factors, it has revised the consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 6, 2021.

1. Revision to full-year consolidated forecast figures (IFRS) for the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2021) (Unit: million yen)

Profit Revenue*1 EBITDA*2 Operating profit attributable to Earnings per owners of share parent Forecasts announced 20,200 9,650 3,850 1,800 23.45 yen previously (A) Revised forecasts (B) 20,500 10,600 4,600 11,500 149.82 yen Change (B-A) 300 950 750 9,700 Rate of change (%) 1.4 9.8 19.4 538.8 (Reference) Consolidated results for 19,449 11,225 7,153 3,674 48.58 yen the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020*3 *1 Net sales under JGAAP *2 EBITDA (IFRS) = Revenue - fuel expenses - outsourcing expenses - Payroll and related personnel expenses + Share of loss of investments accounted for using the equity method + other income and expenses) EBITDA (JGAAP) = Ordinary profit + Net interest expenses + Depreciation + Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses (Amortization of grid connection costs and amortization of deferred consumption tax) + Amortization of goodwill + Amortization of deferred assets (amortization of business commencement expenses and amortization of bond issuance costs). *3 JGAAP

2. Reasons for the revision

As announced in the "RENOVA Acquired Equity Interest in limited liability company. (Changes in subsidiaries)" on March 29, 2021, Tokushima Tsuda Biomass Power Plant G.K. became a subsidiary. As a result, RENOVA expects to record 7,530 million yen as a gain on remeasurement to fair value of pre-existing interest in business combination, and therefore, mainly profit attributable to owners of parent is revised.

(Note)

The forecast figures stated above are based on information available at the present time and may be subject to change. In addition, actual results may differ from the forecast figures due to various factors.

