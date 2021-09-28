Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Renovacor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCOR   US75989E1064

RENOVACOR, INC.

(RCOR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renovacor : to Present at the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

09/28/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR), a biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)‑based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants, today announced that Magdalene Cook, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetics Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the Investors and Media section of Renovacor’s website under “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the Renovacor website for 30 days following the conference.

About Renovacor
Renovacor is a preclinical stage gene therapy company developing a pipeline of innovative and proprietary AAV‑based gene therapies for BAG3 gene mutation-associated diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Renovacor’s therapeutic focus is initially on cardiovascular disease, with a lead program in BAG3 mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy. For more information, please visit www.renovacor.com. No part of Renovacor’s website is incorporated by reference into or otherwise deemed to be a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the anticipated development of Renovacor’s product candidates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Renovacor’s definitive proxy statement/information statement dated August 4, 2021 and other documents filed by Renovacor from time to time with the Securities Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Renovacor assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Renovacor gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,23 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 73,4%
Technical analysis trends RENOVACOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magdalene K. Cook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendy F. DiCicco Chief Financial Officer
Marc Semigran Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Killeen Chief Scientific Officer
Gbola Amusa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENOVACOR, INC.-7.16%159
MODERNA, INC.291.35%165 027
LONZA GROUP AG26.86%57 923
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.49%47 547
CELLTRION, INC.-26.60%31 003
SEAGEN INC.-7.21%29 566