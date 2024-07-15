(Alliance News) - Renovalo Spa has announced that it has finalized the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital of "Stil Termica Società Termo Idraulica Laziale a Responsabilità Limitata," a company specializing in the heating sector.

The countervalue of the transaction is EUR600,000 fully paid in cash.

Stiltermica provides all-round heating services, from installation and maintenance of boilers

centralized to heat accounting, with the goal of maximizing energy efficiency.

Guerino Cilli, executive chairman of Renovalo, commented, "We have successfully concluded the acquisition of Stiltermica, a Roman company operating in the residential thermal and air conditioning sector for tall buildings, with more than 200 plants under management. This transaction represents a key strategic step in our path of growth and innovation. Stiltermica is recognized in the market for its technical excellence, its commitment to sustainability and the quality of its products and services."

"In the coming months we will work hard to integrate operations and company cultures, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for all our customers and partners. Our goal is to maintain the highest level of service and support that has always distinguished us, while continuing to meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

Renovalo is flat at EUR2.88 per share.

