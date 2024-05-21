Data shows that the Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) platform increases intra-arterial pressure, improving drug delivery with 100-fold increase local tissue concentration of the therapy TAMP offers the potential to increase efficacy, improve safety and widen therapeutic window of drugs or other agents

RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel precision oncology therapies based on a local drug-delivery platform, today announced a publication of pre-clinical studies supporting the efficacy and drug delivery mechanism of RenovoRx’s Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (“TAMP”) therapy platform. The data was published online in the peer-reviewed Journal of Vascular Interventional Radiology(“JVIR”) journal and will also be published in the print version.

The manuscript is authored by Khashayar Farsad, MD, PhD of the Department of Interventional Radiology at Oregon Health and Science University, and co-authored by Paula M. Novelli, MD, of the University of Pittsburgh Hillman Cancer Center, together with other researchers, including RenovoRx’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ramtin Agah. Access the JVIR abstract: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38508449/.

Currently, most cancer patients with solid tumors receive chemotherapy intravenously, meaning it is introduced systemically into the entire body and causes well known adverse side effects. RenovoRx’s patented TAMP therapy platform is designed to bypass traditional systemic delivery methods and provide precise delivery to bathe the target solid tumor in chemotherapy. This precise delivery also creates the potential to minimize a therapy’s systemic toxicities.

The pre-clinical data published in JVIR showed a 100-fold (two orders of magnitude) increase in local tissue concentration of the therapy with TAMP compared to conventional intravenous (IV) delivery. TAMP also showed advantages compared to historically available intra-arterial (IA) delivery approaches. TAMP’s novel approach to treatment offers the potential to increase an oncology therapy’s efficacy, improve safety, and widen its therapeutic window by focusing its distribution uniformly in target tissue.

“TAMP has the potential to provide a valuable treatment option to patients who have been diagnosed with solid tumors that may be difficult-to-treat,” said Dr. Farsad. “The study shows a possible mechanism for how TAMP can increase local therapeutic tissue concentration in solid tumors that is independent from traditional catheter-directed therapy. We are awaiting final outcomes of the Phase III clinical trial, currently underway, to validate this benefit.”

Dr. Farsad adds, “This platform has the potential to extend across a variety of unmet needs for localized therapeutic drug delivery.”

About the Phase III TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial

TIGeR-PaC is RenovoRx’s ongoing Phase III randomized multi-center study evaluating the proprietary TAMP therapy platform for the treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC.) RenovoRx’s first product candidate, RenovoGem™, is a novel oncology drug-delivery combination utilizing TAMP administration technology combined with the FDA-approved chemotherapy, gemcitabine. The TIGeR-PaC study is comparing treatment with TAMP to systemic intravenous chemotherapy, the current standard of care.

The first interim analysis in the TIGeR-PaC study occurred at the 26th event of the specified events (deaths), and was completed in March 2023, with the Data Monitoring Committee recommending a continuation of the study. The TIGeR-PaC study’s primary endpoint is a 6-month Overall Survival (OS) benefit with secondary endpoints including reduced side effects versus standard of care.

About Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC)

According to American Cancer Society’s Cancer Facts & Figures 2023, pancreatic cancer has a 5-year combined overall survival rate of 13% (Stages I-IV) and is on track to be the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths before 2030. LAPC is diagnosed when the disease has not spread far beyond the pancreas, however, has advanced to the point where it cannot be surgically removed. LAPC is typically associated with patients in Stage 3 of the disease as determined by the TNM (tumor, nodes and metastasis) grading system.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel precision oncology therapies based on a proprietary local drug-delivery platform for high unmet medical need with a goal to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. RenovoRx’s patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) therapy platform is designed to ensure precise therapeutic delivery to directly target the tumor while potentially minimizing a therapy’s toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx’s novel and patented approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy. Our Phase III lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, a novel oncology drug-device combination product, is being investigated under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA’s 21 CFR 312 pathway. RenovoGem is currently being evaluated for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of FDA.)

RenovoRx is committed to transforming the lives of patients by delivering innovative solutions to change the current paradigm of cancer care. RenovoGem is currently under investigation for TAMP therapeutic delivery of gemcitabine and has not been approved for commercial sale.

For more information, visit www.renovorx.com.

