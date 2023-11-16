RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies, today announced the appointment of Michel Ducreux, M.D., Ph.D. to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Ducreux is the Head of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Unit and Gastrointestinal Oncology Tumor Board at Gustave Roussy, Professor of Oncology at Paris-Saclay University in France, and Vice-Chair of ESMO GI.

Dr. Ducreux was trained in medicine, gastroenterology, and gastrointestinal tract oncology at the University of Paris Sud. Dr. Ducreux earned his master’s degree in biological sciences and PhD in health sciences. He has held previous positions as assistant physician and professor of oncology at the Gastrointestinal Oncology Unit of Gustave Roussy and Paul Brousse Hospital in Villejuif, France. He was a Medical Affairs Director at Gustave Roussy from January 2011 to December 2019. He is the former Chair of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer Group and the former Chair of the Gastrointestinal Group of the French Federation of Anticancer Centers (FNCLCC). He is a co-editor for gastrointestinal oncology of the European Journal of Cancer.

“I am excited to be working with my distinguished colleagues on RenovoRx’s Scientific Advisory Board,” stated Dr. Ducreux. “I look forward to contributing to the advancement of the Company’s novel clinical programs that have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of challenging cancers.”

Dr. Ducreux added, “Having previously worked on intra-arterial and intra-tumoral delivery, what excites me most about RenovoRx’s published data is its platform delivery mechanism. The trans-arterial micro-perfusion platform appears to unlock best-in-class improvements to increase local therapeutic tissue concentration with deep tissue penetration to overcome dense tumor microenvironments while avoiding dose-limiting systemic toxicities beyond conventional intra-tumoral and traditional intra-arterial delivery. This platform has the potential to extend across a variety of high unmet needs beyond targeted delivery of gemcitabine and pancreatic tumors.”

Professor Ducreux has published more than 500 scientific articles, with papers for which he was the lead author, focusing on the management of metastatic colorectal cancer, locally advanced and metastatic pancreatic carcinoma, biliary tract carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. He has been a speaker at over 200 invited lectures in various national and international congresses.

“Dr. Ducreux is an internationally recognized clinical expert and researcher who has made pioneering contributions to the field of gastrointestinal cancers,” said Shaun Bagai, CEO of RenovoRx. “We are honored to welcome Dr. Ducreux to our SAB. His extensive knowledge on pancreatic and other gastrointestinal cancers and the development of novel therapeutic approaches will be invaluable to our R&D initiative. This appointment enhances the already deep expertise resident in our growing SAB. We look forward to Dr. Ducreux’s guidance as we advance our therapy platform, TAMP™, for targeted treatment of difficult-to-access tumors, like locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and expand to other clinical indications in our pipeline.”

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary targeted combination therapies for high unmet medical need with a goal to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. The Company’s proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMPTM) therapy platform is designed to ensure precise therapeutic delivery to directly target the tumor while potentially minimizing a therapy’s toxicities versus systemic (intravenous (IV) therapy). RenovoRx’s unique approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy. Our Phase III lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, a novel oncology drug-device combination product, is being investigated under a US IND that is regulated by FDA 21 CFR 312 pathway. RenovoGem is currently being evaluated for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of FDA.) RenovoRx is committed to transforming the lives of patients by delivering innovative solutions to change the current paradigm of cancer care. RenovoGem is currently under investigation for TAMP therapeutic delivery of gemcitabine and has not been approved for commercial sale.

