RenovoRx : Incidence and Clinical Characteristics of Patients with LAPC and Mesenteric Vein Thrombosis and Current Treatment Paradigm Presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium

01/20/2023 | 09:41pm EST
Incidence and clinical characteristics of patients with LAPC and mesenteric vein thrombosis and current treatment paradigm

Amer H. Zureikat1, Michael J. Pishvaian2,8, Charles D. Lopez3, Kenneth Meredith4, Emmanuel E. Zervos5, Hassan Hatoum6, Ki Y. Chung7, Alex Tsobanoudis8, Daniel J. Berg9, Antonio Ucar10, Reza Nazemzadeh11, Susan E. Bates12, Karyn A. Goodman13, Thor Johnson14, Nainesh Parikh15, Brian Kouri16, Christopher Laing17, Brian A. Boone18, Imtiaz Qureshi8, Ramtin Agah8

1University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA; 2Johns Hopkins University, Washington, DC; 3Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR; 4Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Sarasota, FL; 5East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; 6University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK; 7Prisma Health Cancer Institute, Boiling Springs, SC; 8RenovoRx, Los Altos, CA; 9University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA; 10Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, FL; 11Levine Cancer Institute, Charlotte, NC; 12Columbia University, New York, NY; 13Mount Sinai Health System, New York, NY; 14Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC; 15Moffit Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; 16Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC; 17Sutter Cancer Center, Sacramento, CA; 18West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV

BACKGROUND

Mesenteric vein thrombosis (MVT) is incidentally identified in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). MVT can be identified by computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging and is defined as the complete occlusion of either:

  • Superior mesenteric vein (SMV) or

Main portal vein

(MPV)

TIGeR-PaCi is a phase III clinical trial investigating the efficacy of intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment utilizing a novel dual-balloon catheter compared to the standard of care. Prior to randomization, patients undergo an induction phase. Using clinical data from induction, we seek to establish the incidence and treatment response of MVT in LAPC patients

METHODS

LAPC patients with a 0-1 ECOG and diagnosis within 6 weeks begin induction with chemo (IV gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) and radiation therapy (SBRT or IMRT) per the study schema:

INDUCTIONRANDOMIZED

IV Gemcitabine +

IV Gemcitabine

Nab-paclitaxel

control

+ Nab-paclitaxel

2 months

4 months

CONCLUSION

28% of patients had improved MVT outcome with standard chemoradiation therapy

Severe MVT is more prevalent in patients

with LAPC than previously reported

Sex, Age, and Tumor location are not

significantly related to MVT incidence

RESULTS

INCIDENCE

MVT+

MVT-

Baseline; N=180

91 (50.6%)

89 (49.4%)

p-value

Males

40 (44.0)

35 (39.3)

0.549ii

Mean Age (yr.)

66.9

68.7

0.163iii

Tumor Location

-

-

0.521ii

Head

65 (71.4)

59 (66.3)

Body/Tail

26 (28.6)

30 (33.7)

iiCalculated using Fisher's exact test and iiiindependent samples t-test

RESOLUTION

MVT+

MVT-

60

52

Resolved Unresolved

1752

Radiation

RANDOMIZE

1:1

Continuation Therapy

SBRT

until progression

Intra-arterial

IV Gemcitabine +

test

Gemcitabine

Nab-paclitaxel

8 bi-weekly tx

1 month

4 months

Patients' MVT mostly resolved at Cycle 2

Anticoagulation is not significantly related

to improved MVT outcome

15

Anticoagulated

7

Unresolved

COHORT ANALYSIS

We analyzed 180 patients with interpretable baseline (BL) images. Of those, 112 had interpretable images and completed induction (C4) to assess MVT treatment response (tx response) from BL. Of those with improved MVT outcome at C4, we analyzed C2 images to assess chemo and radiation's role in resolution.

Incidence demographics:

180

subjects with

subjects with

Sexii

analyze

BL images

112 C4 images

Mean ageiii

incidence

C1

C2

C3

C4

analyze

Tumor locationii

BL

tx response

INDUCTION

iClinicalTrials.gov

3

2

Resolved

FUTURE

The role of MVT in patients' survival outcome is being investigated as part of TIGeR-PaC.

The relationship between visceral pain, a common symptom in this patient population, and MVT presence needs further investigation.

Disclaimer

RenovoRx Inc. published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 02:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
