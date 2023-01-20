RenovoRx : Incidence and Clinical Characteristics of Patients with LAPC and Mesenteric Vein Thrombosis and Current Treatment Paradigm Presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium

BACKGROUND

Mesenteric vein thrombosis (MVT) is incidentally identified in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). MVT can be identified by computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging and is defined as the complete occlusion of either:

Superior mesenteric vein ( SMV ) or

• Main portal vein (MPV)

TIGeR-PaCi is a phase III clinical trial investigating the efficacy of intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment utilizing a novel dual-balloon catheter compared to the standard of care. Prior to randomization, patients undergo an induction phase. Using clinical data from induction, we seek to establish the incidence and treatment response of MVT in LAPC patients

METHODS

LAPC patients with a 0-1 ECOG and diagnosis within 6 weeks begin induction with chemo (IV gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) and radiation therapy (SBRT or IMRT) per the study schema:

INDUCTIONRANDOMIZED