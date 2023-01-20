RenovoRx : Incidence and Clinical Characteristics of Patients with LAPC and Mesenteric Vein Thrombosis and Current Treatment Paradigm Presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium
01/20/2023 | 09:41pm EST
Incidence and clinical characteristics of patients with LAPC and mesenteric vein thrombosis and current treatment paradigm
Amer H. Zureikat1, Michael J. Pishvaian2,8, Charles D. Lopez3, Kenneth Meredith4, Emmanuel E. Zervos5, Hassan Hatoum6, Ki Y. Chung7, Alex Tsobanoudis8, Daniel J. Berg9, Antonio Ucar10, Reza Nazemzadeh11, Susan E. Bates12, Karyn A. Goodman13, Thor Johnson14, Nainesh Parikh15, Brian Kouri16, Christopher Laing17, Brian A. Boone18, Imtiaz Qureshi8, Ramtin Agah8
1University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA; 2Johns Hopkins University, Washington, DC; 3Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR; 4Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Sarasota, FL; 5East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; 6University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK; 7Prisma Health Cancer Institute, Boiling Springs, SC; 8RenovoRx, Los Altos, CA; 9University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA; 10Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, FL; 11Levine Cancer Institute, Charlotte, NC; 12Columbia University, New York, NY; 13Mount Sinai Health System, New York, NY; 14Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC; 15Moffit Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; 16Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC; 17Sutter Cancer Center, Sacramento, CA; 18West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV
BACKGROUND
Mesenteric vein thrombosis (MVT) is incidentally identified in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). MVT can be identified by computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging and is defined as the complete occlusion of either:
Superior mesenteric vein (SMV) or
• Main portal vein
(MPV)
TIGeR-PaCi is a phase III clinical trial investigating the efficacy of intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment utilizing a novel dual-balloon catheter compared to the standard of care. Prior to randomization, patients undergo an induction phase. Using clinical data from induction, we seek to establish the incidence and treatment response of MVT in LAPC patients
METHODS
LAPC patients with a 0-1 ECOG and diagnosis within 6 weeks begin induction with chemo (IVgemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) and radiation therapy (SBRT or IMRT) per the study schema:
INDUCTIONRANDOMIZED
IV Gemcitabine +
IV Gemcitabine
Nab-paclitaxel
control
+ Nab-paclitaxel
2 months
4 months
CONCLUSION
28% of patients had improved MVT outcome with standard chemoradiation therapy
•
Severe MVT is more prevalent in patients
with LAPC than previously reported
•
Sex, Age, and Tumor location are not
significantly related to MVT incidence
RESULTS
INCIDENCE
MVT+
MVT-
Baseline; N=180
91 (50.6%)
89 (49.4%)
p-value
Males
40 (44.0)
35 (39.3)
0.549ii
Mean Age (yr.)
66.9
68.7
0.163iii
Tumor Location
-
-
0.521ii
Head
65 (71.4)
59 (66.3)
Body/Tail
26 (28.6)
30 (33.7)
iiCalculated using Fisher's exact test and iiiindependent samples t-test
RESOLUTION
MVT+
MVT-
60
52
Resolved Unresolved
1752
Radiation
RANDOMIZE
1:1
Continuation Therapy
SBRT
until progression
Intra-arterial
IV Gemcitabine +
test
Gemcitabine
Nab-paclitaxel
8 bi-weekly tx
1 month
4 months
•
Patients' MVT mostly resolved at Cycle 2
•
Anticoagulation is not significantly related
to improved MVT outcome
15
Anticoagulated
7
Unresolved
COHORT ANALYSIS
We analyzed 180 patients with interpretable baseline (BL) images. Of those, 112 had interpretable images and completed induction (C4) to assess MVT treatment response (tx response) from BL. Of those with improved MVT outcome at C4, we analyzed C2 images to assess chemo and radiation's role in resolution.
Incidence demographics:
180
subjects with
subjects with
•
Sexii
analyze
BL images
112 C4 images
•
Mean ageiii
incidence
C1
C2
C3
C4
analyze
•
Tumor locationii
BL
tx response
INDUCTION
iClinicalTrials.gov
3
2
Resolved
FUTURE
The role of MVT in patients' survival outcome is being investigated as part of TIGeR-PaC.
The relationship between visceral pain, a common symptom in this patient population, and MVT presence needs further investigation.