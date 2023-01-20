RenovoRx : Intra-Arterial Gemcitabine vs IV Gemcitabine PK Substudy in Patients with Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium2

This approach is currently being tested with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) patients in TIGeR-PaC, a contemporary phase III clinical trial. Herein, we report the results of a 13-patient pharmacokinetic (PK) analysis substudy within TIGeR-PaC

May lead to decreased systemic drug concentration and associated side effects compared to intravenous delivery (

Local and targeted intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine in patients with LAPC

RESULTS

From the 15 patient substudy, results for 13 patients are available (7 IAG, 6 IVG) and presented here.

Two patients in IVG arm received a dose modified regimen at 80%; for these 2 patients the AUC/d analysis was performed but they were omitted for Cmax analysis.

The results for Cmax and AUC/d are as follows: