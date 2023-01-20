RenovoRx : Toxicity and Efficacy of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy vs. Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy for the Treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer in a Phase 3 Trial Presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium
01/20/2023 | 09:41pm EST
Toxicity and efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy vs. intensity-modulated radiation therapy for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer in a phase 3 trial
Karyn A. Goodman1, Michael J. Pishvaian2,8, Charles D. Lopez3, Kenneth Meredith4, Emmanuel E. Zervos5, Hassan Hatoum6, Ki Y. Chung7, Alex Tsobanoudis8, Daniel J. Berg9, Antonio Ucar10, Reza Nazemzadeh11, Thor Johnson12, Nainesh Parikh13, Brian Kouri14, Christopher Laing15, Brian A. Boone16, Imtiaz Qureshi8, Ramtin Agah8, Amer H. Zureikat17
1Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai , New York, NY; 2Johns Hopkins University, Washington, DC; 3Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR; 4Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Sarasota, FL; 5East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; 6University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK; 7Prisma Health Cancer Institute, Boiling Springs, SC; 8RenovoRx, Los Altos, CA; 9University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA; 10Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, FL; 11Levine Cancer Institute, Charlotte, NC; 12Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC; 13Moffit Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; 14Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC; 15Sutter Cancer Center, Sacramento, CA; 16West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV; 17University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
BACKGROUND
Locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) is one of the deadliest cancers. Radiotherapy (RT) is part of standard management1, but the optimal RT technique has not been determined. The most common approaches are:
Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) or
Chemoradiation using Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)
TIGeR-PaCi is a phase III clinical trial investigating the efficacy of intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment utilizing a novel dual-balloon catheter compared to the standard of care. Prior to randomization, patients undergo radiation therapy during the induction phase. Herein, we use clinical data to compare toxicity and efficacy between SBRT and IMRT.
METHODS
LAPC patients with a 0-1 ECOG and diagnosis within 6 weeks begin induction with chemo (IVgemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) and radiation therapy (SBRT or IMRT) per the study schema:
INDUCTIONRANDOMIZED
IV Gemcitabine +
IV Gemcitabine
Nab-paclitaxel
control
+ Nab-paclitaxel
2 months
4 months
Radiation
1:1
Continuation Therapy
RANDOMIZE
SBRT
until progression
Intra-arterial
IV Gemcitabine +
test
Gemcitabine
Nab-paclitaxel
8 bi-weekly tx
1 month
4 months
We analyzed data from 134 patients:
75 IMRT patients (50 Gy in 25 fractions; concurrent PO capecitabine BID Mon-Fri) or
59 SBRT patients (33 Gy in 5 fractions)
The decision for SBRT vs. IMRT was site-driven and not pre-specified by TIGeR-PaC protocol Analyzed:
Adverse event (AE) Incidenceii during, and 2 weeks post radiation
•
Tumor size
Mean percent changeiii
•
CA 19-9
Mean percent changeiii
CONCLUSION
While this study was not designed as a head-to-head comparison of SBRT versus IMRT, these data suggest that SBRT is better tolerated than IMRT without any compromise in efficacy in patients with LAPC.
With SBRT, there was less investigator-led withdrawal of patients due to SAE than
IMRT
No statistically significant difference in local tumor response between SBRT and IMRT
Additionally, there was no significant difference between mean CA 19-9 change and mean tumor size change and at baseline between patients treated with SBRT or IMRT.
CA 19-9
Measurement
IMRT (N=17)
SBRT (N=14)
p-valueiii
Mean CA 19-9 Change (%)
-40.7±40
+9.8 ±111
0.262
TUMOR SIZE
IMRT (N=54)
SBRT (N=50)
p-valueiii
Measurement
Mean Baseline Long Axis (cm)
4.30
4.04
0.336
Mean Tumor Size Change (%)
-11.7
-12.6
0.792
iiiCalculated using independent samples t-test
FUTURE
Further prospective studies addressing this question are needed to determine the optimal RT modality for patients with LAPC. SBRT appears to be the best RT backbone for adding novel therapies such as intra-arterial chemotherapy.
Of the 134 patients, 104 had interpretable imaging data to analyze tumor size and only 31 with