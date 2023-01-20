Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RenovoRx, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    US75989R1077

RENOVORX, INC.

(RNXT)
  Report
2023-01-20
3.250 USD   -15.36%
RenovoRx : Toxicity and Efficacy of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy vs. Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy for the Treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer in a Phase 3 Trial Presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium

01/20/2023
Toxicity and efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy vs. intensity-modulated radiation therapy for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer in a phase 3 trial

Karyn A. Goodman1, Michael J. Pishvaian2,8, Charles D. Lopez3, Kenneth Meredith4, Emmanuel E. Zervos5, Hassan Hatoum6, Ki Y. Chung7, Alex Tsobanoudis8, Daniel J. Berg9, Antonio Ucar10, Reza Nazemzadeh11, Thor Johnson12, Nainesh Parikh13, Brian Kouri14, Christopher Laing15, Brian A. Boone16, Imtiaz Qureshi8, Ramtin Agah8, Amer H. Zureikat17

1Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai , New York, NY; 2Johns Hopkins University, Washington, DC; 3Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR; 4Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Sarasota, FL; 5East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; 6University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK; 7Prisma Health Cancer Institute, Boiling Springs, SC; 8RenovoRx, Los Altos, CA; 9University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA; 10Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, FL; 11Levine Cancer Institute, Charlotte, NC; 12Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC; 13Moffit Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; 14Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC; 15Sutter Cancer Center, Sacramento, CA; 16West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV; 17University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

BACKGROUND

Locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) is one of the deadliest cancers. Radiotherapy (RT) is part of standard management1, but the optimal RT technique has not been determined. The most common approaches are:

  • Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) or
  • Chemoradiation using Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)

TIGeR-PaCi is a phase III clinical trial investigating the efficacy of intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment utilizing a novel dual-balloon catheter compared to the standard of care. Prior to randomization, patients undergo radiation therapy during the induction phase. Herein, we use clinical data to compare toxicity and efficacy between SBRT and IMRT.

METHODS

LAPC patients with a 0-1 ECOG and diagnosis within 6 weeks begin induction with chemo (IV gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) and radiation therapy (SBRT or IMRT) per the study schema:

INDUCTIONRANDOMIZED

IV Gemcitabine +

IV Gemcitabine

Nab-paclitaxel

control

+ Nab-paclitaxel

2 months

4 months

Radiation

1:1

Continuation Therapy

RANDOMIZE

SBRT

until progression

Intra-arterial

IV Gemcitabine +

test

Gemcitabine

Nab-paclitaxel

8 bi-weekly tx

1 month

4 months

We analyzed data from 134 patients:

  • 75 IMRT patients (50 Gy in 25 fractions; concurrent PO capecitabine BID Mon-Fri) or
  • 59 SBRT patients (33 Gy in 5 fractions)

The decision for SBRT vs. IMRT was site-driven and not pre-specified by TIGeR-PaC protocol Analyzed:

  • Adverse event (AE) Incidenceii during, and 2 weeks post radiation

Tumor size

Mean percent changeiii

CA 19-9

Mean percent changeiii

CONCLUSION

While this study was not designed as a head-to-head comparison of SBRT versus IMRT, these data suggest that SBRT is better tolerated than IMRT without any compromise in efficacy in patients with LAPC.

  • With SBRT, there was less investigator-led withdrawal of patients due to SAE than
    IMRT
  • No statistically significant difference in local tumor response between SBRT and IMRT

1National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (Version 2.2022). https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/pa ncreatic.pdf. Accessed December 13, 2022.

RESULTS

The 134 patients across 22 sites (63 male; 68.5 yr median age) showed no significant difference in baseline demographics between patients treated with SBRT or IMRT.

However, AEs were significantly different between the two:

AE

Category

IMRT (N=75)

SBRT (N=59)

p-valueii

Any AE

49

(65.3)

26

(44.1)

*0.015

Gastrointestinal AE

33

(44.0)

10

(16.9)

**0.001

Grade ≥3 AE

20

(26.7)

6

(10.2)

*0.026

Serious AE

10

(13.3)

2

(3.4)

0.066

On-Study Death

1

(1.3)

0

(0.0)

1.000

Withdrawal

9

(12.0)

1

(1.7)

*0.042

iiCalculated using Fisher's exact test; *p-value ≤ 0.05; **p-value ≤ 0.01

Additionally, there was no significant difference between mean CA 19-9 change and mean tumor size change and at baseline between patients treated with SBRT or IMRT.

CA 19-9

Measurement

IMRT (N=17)

SBRT (N=14)

p-valueiii

Mean CA 19-9 Change (%)

-40.7±40

+9.8 ±111

0.262

TUMOR SIZE

IMRT (N=54)

SBRT (N=50)

p-valueiii

Measurement

Mean Baseline Long Axis (cm)

4.30

4.04

0.336

Mean Tumor Size Change (%)

-11.7

-12.6

0.792

iiiCalculated using independent samples t-test

FUTURE

Further prospective studies addressing this question are needed to determine the optimal RT modality for patients with LAPC. SBRT appears to be the best RT backbone for adding novel therapies such as intra-arterial chemotherapy.

Of the 134 patients, 104 had interpretable imaging data to analyze tumor size and only 31 with

analyzable CA 19-9 data.

iClinicalTrials.gov

Disclaimer

RenovoRx Inc. published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 02:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
