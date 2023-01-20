RenovoRx : Toxicity and Efficacy of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy vs. Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy for the Treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer in a Phase 3 Trial Presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium

BACKGROUND

Locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) is one of the deadliest cancers. Radiotherapy (RT) is part of standard management1, but the optimal RT technique has not been determined. The most common approaches are:

Stereotactic body radiation therapy ( SBRT ) or

) or Chemoradiation using Intensity-modulated radiation therapy ( IMRT )

TIGeR-PaCi is a phase III clinical trial investigating the efficacy of intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment utilizing a novel dual-balloon catheter compared to the standard of care. Prior to randomization, patients undergo radiation therapy during the induction phase. Herein, we use clinical data to compare toxicity and efficacy between SBRT and IMRT.

METHODS

LAPC patients with a 0-1 ECOG and diagnosis within 6 weeks begin induction with chemo (IV gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) and radiation therapy (SBRT or IMRT) per the study schema:

INDUCTIONRANDOMIZED

IV Gemcitabine + IV Gemcitabine Nab-paclitaxel control + Nab-paclitaxel 2 months 4 months Radiation 1:1 Continuation Therapy RANDOMIZE SBRT until progression Intra-arterial IV Gemcitabine + test Gemcitabine Nab-paclitaxel 8 bi-weekly tx 1 month 4 months

We analyzed data from 134 patients:

75 IMRT patients (50 Gy in 25 fractions; concurrent PO capecitabine BID Mon-Fri) or

Mon-Fri) or 59 SBRT patients (33 Gy in 5 fractions)

The decision for SBRT vs. IMRT was site-driven and not pre-specified by TIGeR-PaC protocol Analyzed:

Adverse event ( AE ) Incidence ii during, and 2 weeks post radiation