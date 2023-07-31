RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies, today announced that its CEO Shaun Bagai will provide a corporate overview and update at the 43rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET in Boston, MA. Register here to access the live webcast.

Mr. Bagai will discuss recent Company milestones, including the research collaboration with Imugene (ASX: IMU), and highlights from RenovoRx’s open label pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC study. The TIGeR-PaC study is evaluating the proprietary TAMP™ (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) therapy platform for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Interim data demonstrates a 6-month overall survival benefit, 8-month delay in cancer progression, and 65% reduction in adverse effects over systemic (intravenous) chemotherapy. The data, presented at the recent 2023 ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, drove the decision from the TIGeR-PaC Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to continue this pivotal trial.

43rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Date: August 10, 2023

Time: 10:30 – 10:55 AM ET

Speaker: Shaun Bagai, CEO of RenovoRx

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord89/rnxt/2519572

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with RenovoRx’s management team, please contact a conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at RenovoRx@KCSA.com.

A webcast of the event will be available for a limited time in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

