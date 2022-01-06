Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RenovoRx, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNXT   US75989R1077

RENOVORX, INC.

(RNXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RenovoRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

01/06/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced that Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference on behalf of RenovoRx. The conference will be held January 10-13, 2022.

Mr. Bagai’s investor presentation will be available on-demand beginning January 10th at 7:00 am EST.

Management will be available during the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect conference for 1-on-1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing RenovoRx@kcsa.com.

For further information about the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect conference and to register to attend virtually click here.

A webcast of the event will be available for a limited time on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://renovorx.com/investors/news-events/events.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer through the localized treatment of difficult to treat tumors via its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMPTM) therapy platform. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, is a combination of gemcitabine and our patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio includes seven U.S. patents for its technology. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RENOVORX, INC.
08:07aRenovoRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference
BU
2021RENOVORX, INC.(NASDAQCM : RNXT) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
2021RENOVORX, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
2021RENOVORX : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
2021RENOVORX, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
2021RenovoRx Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
2021RenovoRx Announces Presentation of Final Data from RR2 Observational Registry Study at ..
BU
2021RenovoRx Announces Presentation of Final Data from RR2 Observational Registry Study at ..
CI
2021Top Premarket Gainers
MT
2021Presentation During New Advances in the Management of Pancreatic Cancer Course Highligh..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENOVORX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,62 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,3 M 38,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart RENOVORX, INC.
Duration : Period :
RenovoRx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENOVORX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,30 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 260%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun R. Bagai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Manners Chief Financial Officer
Ramtin Agah Chairman & Chief Medical Officer
Laurence J. Marton Independent Director
Una S. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENOVORX, INC.-11.16%38
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-3.53%231 795
MEDTRONIC PLC2.84%142 537
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.58%72 102
HOYA CORPORATION-3.74%52 414
DEXCOM, INC.-9.15%47 280