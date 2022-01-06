RenovoRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced that Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference on behalf of RenovoRx. The conference will be held January 10-13, 2022.

Mr. Bagai’s investor presentation will be available on-demand beginning January 10th at 7:00 am EST.

Management will be available during the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect conference for 1-on-1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing RenovoRx@kcsa.com.

For further information about the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect conference and to register to attend virtually click here.

A webcast of the event will be available for a limited time on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://renovorx.com/investors/news-events/events.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer through the localized treatment of difficult to treat tumors via its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMPTM) therapy platform. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, is a combination of gemcitabine and our patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio includes seven U.S. patents for its technology. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005251/en/