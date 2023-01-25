RenovoRx to Present at the Sequire Biotechnology Virtual Conference on February 2, 2023

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of solid tumors, today announced that Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sequire Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. (ET). To register for the event, visit the Sequire Biotechnology Conference website.

During the webinar, Mr. Bagai will discuss the company’s mission to become a leading provider in oncology therapy by disrupting standard of care (intravenous systemic chemotherapy) treatment of difficult-to-treat cancers, and how its proprietary RenovoTAMP® therapy platform offers an innovative approach to delivering local, targeted chemotherapy to solid tumors. The goals of the RenovoTAMP therapy platform are to improve quality of life for patients living with cancer by reducing the debilitating side effects typical of standard of care chemotherapy treatment and to extend patient survival. Additionally, Mr. Bagai will review the Company’s pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial which has its first interim analysis targeted for reporting early this year.

The webinar is open to the public and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the webinar. Management will also be available during the conference for 1-on-1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing renovoRx@kcsa.com.

A webcast of the event will be available for a limited time on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About RenovoGem

RenovoGem™ (gemcitabine, an FDA-approved chemotherapy, delivered via the Company’s proprietary delivery system), utilizes pressure mediated delivery of drug across the arterial wall to bathe tumor tissue in chemotherapy via RenovoTAMP®. RenovoGem is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC) patients and the Company plans to investigate RenovoGem in extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (eCCA), beginning in the first half of 2023.

About the Phase III TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial

TIGeR-PaC is a randomized multi-center Phase III study using RenovoRx’s innovative therapy platform, RenovoTAMP® (RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion). The study is evaluating the Company’s first product candidate, RenovoGem™, to treat locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) following stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) through the intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine (FDA-approved chemotherapy). The study has a primary endpoint of overall survival and several secondary endpoints, including quality of life. The study is designed to randomize 114 patients with all patients receiving up front SBRT and induction chemotherapy and 57 patients in each arm. Final analysis will be conducted after 86 deaths from the SBRT population. Additionally, the study includes two planned interim analyses, the first upon 30% (26 of 86) of the total and the second upon 60% (52 of 86) of the total.

To date, 47 out of 114 target post-SBRT/chemotherapy patients have been randomized in the TIGeR-PaC trial and the Company has received reports of 25 events (deaths) in this population.

TIGeR-PaC is currently enrolling unresectable LAPC patients at several sites across the US. To learn more about the study and the participating clinical trial sites, visit https://renovorx.com/clinical-trial/.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a vision to disrupt the current paradigm of cancer treatment. Our mission is to lead a revolution in oncology therapy by delivering its innovative and targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to solid tumors. The proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform aims to avoid the harsh side effects typical of the current standard of care, thus improving patient well-being and extension of life so more time may be enjoyed with loved ones. RenovoTAMP is designed to utilize approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing local delivery of the chemotherapeutic, reducing side effects often associated with systemic delivery, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, is a combination of gemcitabine and its patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel investigational oncology drug product, subject to ongoing clinical evaluation for treating unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes eight issued U.S. patents, one issued European patent, and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005280/en/