Targeted Intra-arterial Gemcitabine vs. Continuation of IV Gemcitabine Plus Nab-paclitaxel Following Induction with Sequential IV Gemcitabine Plus Nab-paclitaxel and Radiotherapy for Unresectable Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (TIGeR-PaC): A Randomized Phase 3 Multicenter Study Presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium

1Johns Hopkins University, Washington, DC; 2University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA; 3Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR; 4Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Sarasota, FL; 5East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; 6University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK; 7Prisma Health Cancer Institute, Boiling Springs, SC; 8University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA; 9Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, FL; 10Levine Cancer Institute, Charlotte, NC; 11Moffit Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; 12Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC; 13Sutter Cancer Center, Sacramento, CA; 14West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV; 15Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC; 16Columbia University, New York, NY; 17RenovoRx, Los Altos, CA; 18Mount Sinai Health System, New York, NY

and radiotherapy for unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (TIGeR-PaC): A randomized phase 3 multicenter study

Targeted intra-arterial gemcitabine vs. continuation of IV gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel following induction with sequential IV gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel

BACKGROUND Prognosis for locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) remains dismal despite advances in cancer therapy. Local disease control is important in these patients beyond systemic therapies: Localized dual-balloon-mediated delivery of intra-arterial gemcitabine ( IAG ) was demonstrated to be safe in this patient population 1 TIGeR-PaC is an ongoing phase III clinical trial (NCT03257033i) comparing the efficacy of IAG to the standard-of-care IV gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GN) for patients with LAPC. Measuring survival outcome as the primary endpoint, TIGeR-PaC is composed of 3 phases: Induction phase

Randomized treatment

Continuation therapy DESIGN SCREEN LAPC diagnosed within 6 weeks

ECOG 0-1 INDUCTION 3 cycles of GN

1 cycle of radiation (per site preference) • IMRT 50 Gy in 25 fractions with concurrent capecitabine, or • SBRT 33 Gy in 5 fractions RANDOMIZED TREATMENT Patients without progressive disease (PD) receive: IAG (8 bi-weekly treatments), or

bi-weekly treatments), or GN (4 cycles) CONTINUATION THERAPY Per investigator's preference, patients without PD receive: GN (until PD), or

Capecitabine (until PD) SURVIVAL

