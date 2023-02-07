Introducing Renoworks AI Gen 2: How Renoworks and its Remodeling AI Will Benefit Customers and Homeowners

"AI is the most profound technology we are working on today. " This comment by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and the dominance of Artificial Intelligence in recent headlines and discussions in 2023 reflects how profound and important this technology will have on our future, our everyday lives and upon every industry at all levels.

At Renoworks, it is no different.

When we began investing in this technology several years ago, none of us could have expected how far we could push the technology. Making visualization of home remodeling faster and easier was just the beginning.

It didn't take long for our customers to see the potential it had on their marketing and sales funnels.

They realize as we did, that delighting homeowners with AI powered design visualization can help create deep connection between our customers and homeowners immediately, qualify buying intent, secure engagement throughout the sales process and ultimately deliver a referral worthy experience that helps to grow their business.

Today, we are proud to announce our next generation of AI technology, Renoworks AI Gen 2 - a new and improved model that detects roofs, walls, siding, masonry, windows, and doors in a 2D photo with far more accuracy, quality and in less time than the previous AI model!

This new leap in AI improvement represents a major step forward for our company and the home renovation industry, offering tremendous benefits for enterprise customers and homeowners alike.