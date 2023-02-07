Introducing Renoworks AI Gen 2: How Renoworks and its Remodeling AI Will Benefit Customers and Homeowners
02/07/2023 | 04:54pm EST
We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of our next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) image recognition and visualization technology, Renoworks AI Gen 2!
TLDR
The Renoworks AI has improved drastically, here are some of the major updates:
3 - 4.5x faster processing times compared to previous AI generation.
Up to 30% better accuracy and quality, leading to a better design experience.
Improved detection of obstructions, including trees and other objects.
The ability to recognize and detect a wider range of product sizes and shapes, including circular windows.
Empowerment for clients to better understand their customers and create deeper user experiences.
"AI is the most profound technology we are working on today. " This comment by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and the dominance of Artificial Intelligence in recent headlines and discussions in 2023 reflects how profound and important this technology will have on our future, our everyday lives and upon every industry at all levels.
At Renoworks, it is no different.
When we began investing in this technology several years ago, none of us could have expected how far we could push the technology. Making visualization of home remodeling faster and easier was just the beginning.
It didn't take long for our customers to see the potential it had on their marketing and sales funnels.
They realize as we did, that delighting homeowners with AI powered design visualization can help create deep connection between our customers and homeowners immediately, qualify buying intent, secure engagement throughout the sales process and ultimately deliver a referral worthy experience that helps to grow their business.
Today, we are proud to announce our next generation of AI technology, Renoworks AI Gen 2 - a new and improved model that detects roofs, walls, siding, masonry, windows, and doors in a 2D photo with far more accuracy, quality and in less time than the previous AI model!
This new leap in AI improvement represents a major step forward for our company and the home renovation industry, offering tremendous benefits for enterprise customers and homeowners alike.
What Renoworks AI Gen 2 Delivers
The use of AI in the home renovation industry is not only a trend, but a necessity in today's competitive market. According to recent research, over 87% of homeowners prefer to visualize the final result of their home renovation projects before making a decision. With Renoworks AI Gen 2, our customers are now equipped with the most advanced technology available to help them meet this demand.
The new technology brings several benefits to Renoworks customers, including faster processing times, improved quality/accuracy in recognizing exteriors and edges, better detection of obstructions, and reduced training costs.
Renoworks AI Gen 2 uses a state-of-the-art model that offers improved quality and accuracy in recognizing exteriors and edges, potentially reducing processing times from an average of 45 seconds to just 10-15 seconds, an improvement of over 3-4.5x. This reduction in processing time means customers can experience significantly less churn in the lead funnel which means more qualified leads for customers and making the sales process smoother and more efficient. A marketer's dream!
Another big improvement of the new model is better detection of obstructions, such as trees and other obstacles, which means homeowners no longer need to worry about framing the perfect shot, as the technology is capable of creating the ideal visualization even when obstructions are present. This improves the overall experience for homeowners and helps to establish deeper connections with our customers' brands.
Renoworks AI Gen 2 is3 - 4.5x faster, 30% more accuratethen our first AI
After AI Gen 1
After AI Gen 2
Our latest AI has improved detection of obstructions, including trees and other objects.
Where Does Renoworks Go From Here
At Renoworks, we believe that AI will play a critical role in shaping the future of the home renovation industry, and we are committed to continuously improving our technology to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers.
Renoworks AI Gen 2 continues a journey our company embarked on several years ago and there are more roads to be explored.
With AI Gen 2 serving as another foundational part of the Renoworks platform and technology, we will explore new and important use cases for customers and technology partners and have many exciting opportunities in front of us.
How Can Our Customers Take Advantage of Renoworks AI Gen 2
For our customers already using Renoworks latest version of its platform, the update to Renoworks AI Gen 2 will happen automatically and at no extra cost. This means that our customers will be able to take advantage of the benefits of Renoworks AI Gen 2 without having to take any action.
Renoworks AI Gen 2 will be offered as a paid upgrade to customers NOT on the latest platform.
If you are a Renoworks customer and would like to learn more about AI Gen 2 and other news from our company, please speak with your client success manager. They will be able to provide you with all the information you need to take advantage of this exciting new technology and grow your business.
