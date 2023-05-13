RenoWorks Software : 312bf37ce0d3bc82288731299b5b015b

("Renoworks"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, and Gunner ("Gunner"), a Connecticut based company that provides roofing, siding, gutter and window installation services to customers in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, are proud to announce the release of Gunner's new online roofing platform. Gunner's proprietary technology, integrated with Renoworks' technology, allows consumers to easily shop for and fully purchase a new roof and schedule the work online in a matter of hours from Gunner's website.