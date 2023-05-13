Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. RenoWorks Software Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RW   CA7598871027

RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC.

(RW)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:46:19 2023-05-05 am EDT
0.1350 CAD    0.00%
03:17pRenoworks Software : 312bf37ce0d3bc82288731299b5b015b
PU
04/19Renoworks Software Fourth-Quarter Loss Widens
MT
04/19RenoWorks Software Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

RenoWorks Software : 312bf37ce0d3bc82288731299b5b015b

05/13/2023 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

("Renoworks"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, and Gunner ("Gunner"), a Connecticut based company that provides roofing, siding, gutter and window installation services to customers in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, are proud to announce the release of Gunner's new online roofing platform. Gunner's proprietary technology, integrated with Renoworks' technology, allows consumers to easily shop for and fully purchase a new roof and schedule the work online in a matter of hours from Gunner's website.

Read More »

Attachments

Disclaimer

RenoWorks Software Inc. published this content on 13 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2023 19:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC.
03:17pRenoworks Software : 312bf37ce0d3bc82288731299b5b015b
PU
04/19Renoworks Software Fourth-Quarter Loss Widens
MT
04/19RenoWorks Software Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
04/19Renoworks Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides ..
AQ
04/19RenoWorks Software Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December ..
CI
04/19RenoWorks Software Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/21Renoworks Announces Partnership with Sherwin-Williams' MetalVue Program to Drive Growth..
AQ
03/09Gunner Launches Online Roofing Platform Using Renoworks Technology
AQ
03/09RenoWorks Software Inc. Announces the Release of Gunner's New Online Roofing Platform
CI
02/14Renoworks, CostCertified Partner to Sell Digital Visualization, Construction Estimate S..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,94 M 4,39 M 4,39 M
Net income 2022 -1,32 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net cash 2022 0,70 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,49 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
RenoWorks Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Doug Vickerson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debbie Carter-Ross Chief Financial Officer
Greg Martineau Chairman
Nairn Nerland Independent Director
Robert Schulz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC.-28.95%4
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.83%2 297 343
SYNOPSYS INC.15.24%56 175
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.25.41%54 853
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.85%52 040
SEA LIMITED62.93%48 044
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer