Strong Foundations: A Look Forward – 2022 Edition by Doug Vickerson

It is our strong belief that design intent data, gathered by the Renoworks platform, equates to valuable buying intent data. This has been our legacy for the past two decades and should be where our natural progression of innovation stems from.

With over 3 million homeowner users each year, interacting with hundreds of thousands of product combinations and colors across over 350 material vendor brands, Renoworks is building one of the largest data sets surrounding building product user interactions in the world. Companies like Facebook or Amazon collect similar user behavior data information whenever you use their app or website.

Once this data is collected, it serves a variety of different purposes. One of the most popular methods reads through a variety of inputs to determine future behavior.

For example, if the aim is to increase product sales, you can figure out which inputs best correlate with individuals who have previously bought a product. Maybe your previous customers all engaged in the same activity for a set amount of time or pushed the same buttons in a certain order, etc. This technique is called predictive modeling.

We've all experienced it before. One moment we're searching about an interesting topic, the next we're looking at advertisements that show us exactly what we need. This is the powerful impact of behavioral data.

Facebook monetizes this data to businesses to help target their ideal customers more efficiently. The knock-on effect of this business model is a secondary layer of targeting insights called look-alike audiences.

Look-alike audiences can be developed if a business's ad strategy is successful. If they successfully sold products to a certain demographic, Facebook now knows that they can target a broader range of people who are similar to the first target group.

Techniques like this have begun emerging in the construction space as well. Companies like Homebound can carry previous design data over to new home builder projects. Streamlining the building process by predicting what that home builder will want based on their demographic information.

This is the potential value that can be found when AI and machine learning best practices are introduced to data sets like Renoworks.

Here are a few simple examples:

AI can distinguish patterns that give material vendors powerful targeting information. We can also use regional tracing to detect if a certain color palette is trending in a city. If it is, the likelihood of a similar product and color selection by nearby individuals is high. Similar to how Amazon can offer product recommendations, predicting the best design choices most suited for visualizer users to help increase consumer decisiveness is possible.

It is not hard to imagine a future, not so distant, where these seamless experiences are integrated at every level of the value chain.

The applications for data are virtually limitless, and we are only just beginning to scratch the surface. We are constantly exploring how we can use our platform and data to help drive value for everyone involved in the home remodeling industry. From contractors and material vendors to homeowners themselves.