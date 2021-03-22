Log in
Renrui Human Resources Technology : HR's Number of Flexible Staffing Employees in February 2021 Increased by 42.8% yoy to 34,123

03/22/2021 | 05:44am EDT
HONG KONG, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited ("Renrui HR" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock Code: 6919.HK),  announces that the number of the Group's flexible staffing employees has decreased from 36,138 as at 31 January 2021 to 34,123 as at 28 February 2021, representing a decrease of 2,015 or a negative growth rate of approximately 5.6%, and a positive growth rate of approximately 42.8% year-over-year (YoY).  

Mr. Zhang Jianguo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited, stated, "It is the low season of the human resources industry around Chinese new year, which there was a seven days of holiday to celebrate the festival. As such, the demand of flexible staffing decreased during this period. Most of the flexible staffing employees are grassroots workers, of which many would consider switching jobs after receiving the year-end bonus. Thus, the turnover rate is usually high during the period around new year, resulted in a month-over-month (MoM) decrease in the number of flexible staffing employees in February. The overwhelming advertisements shown in the metro station indicated that March is the peak season of the human resource industry. We will seize the opportunities of the booming demand for staffing in March to enhance our number of flexible staffing employees. At the same time, the Group will step up to capture the market opportunity, focus in serving new economy clients, and create higher values for them."

About Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited

Renrui HR Group is a fast-growing pioneer in HR solutions In China. The company services a large number of industry leaders in new economy and other sectors as their strategic partner. Renrui HR Group provides the largest scale of Flexible Staffing services and other complementary HR services including Professional Recruitment, BPO services, and Corporate Training. The company has reinvented traditional human resources services with comprehensive digital and cutting-edge technology, to effectively solve large-scale talent recruitment and management problems in the market. Currently Renrui HR Group operates more than 31 branch offices across China and provides one-stop HR services to clients in over 150 cities, enabling a strong national linkage and cross-region talent transfer. By the end of February 2021, the company has over 600 employees and over 34,000 contract employees.

Company website: http://www.renruihr.com/

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renrui-hrs-number-of-flexible-staffing-employees-in-february-2021-increased-by-42-8-yoy-to-34-123--301252737.html

SOURCE Renrui Human Resources Technology Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
