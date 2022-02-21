Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rent-A-Center, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCII   US76009N1000

RENT-A-CENTER, INC.

(RCII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Home Choice Opens Store in Bemidji, Minnesota

02/21/2022 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Home Choice Store Manager, Chris Ward, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Bemidji an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Home Choice store is located at 1008 Paul Bunyan Dr. NW in Bemidji, Minnesota. To welcome Home Choice to its new neighborhood, members of the Bemidji community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 1-5 p.m. CST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place on Friday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. CST, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Home Choice will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Home Choice’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. This local nonprofit works to help individuals experiencing food insecurity in Beltrami County and the Bemidji School District, by working with partners to be inclusive and provide fresh, nourishing foods.

Home Choice, part of the Rent-A-Center, Inc. family, operates 19 locations in the state of Minnesota. This Bemidji location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
05:12pHome Choice Opens Store in Bemidji, Minnesota
BU
02/09Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast
BU
01/28RENT A CENTER : Announces New Independent Director Jen You - Form 8-K
PU
01/28RENT A CENTER INC DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
01/27Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces New Independent Director Jen You
BU
01/27Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Jen You Has Been Elected as Independent Director
CI
01/25Get It Now! Opens Store in Green Bay, Wisconsin
BU
01/25Rent-A-Center, Inc. Opens Store in Green Bay, Wisconsin
CI
01/19Get It Now! Opens Store in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
BU
01/11Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Greeneville, TN
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 613 M - -
Net income 2021 233 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 2 616 M 2 616 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 14 320
Free-Float -
Chart RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 39,55 $
Average target price 69,13 $
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maureen B. Short Senior VP-Finance, Analytics & Reporting
Jeffrey J. Brown Chairman
Michael J. Santimaw Vice President-Information Security
James E. York Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-17.67%2 616
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-10.23%24 154
NEXT PLC-15.95%11 850
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY4.57%6 543
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-20.22%4 912
DUFRY AG2.28%4 552