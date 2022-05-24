Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rent-A-Center, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCII   US76009N1000

RENT-A-CENTER, INC.

(RCII)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 03:52:44 pm EDT
23.81 USD   -2.24%
03:41pRent-A-Center Awards $100,000 to Qualified Recipients through Make A Difference Scholarship Program
BU
05/17Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Fayetteville, Arkansas
BU
05/17Rent-A-Center, Inc. Opens Store in Fayetteville, Arkansas
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rent-A-Center Awards $100,000 to Qualified Recipients through Make A Difference Scholarship Program

05/24/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) (“Rent-A-Center” or the “Company”), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, recently partnered with Scholarship America to award customers, customers’ children and coworkers’ children with $100,000 worth of scholarships through the Make A Difference Scholarship program. This was RAC’s 18th year working with Scholarship America to award 40 qualified current and prospective students each with $2,500 to be used toward higher education expenses.

Recipients were selected based on academic record, demonstrated leadership, participation in school, community involvement, honors, work experience, statement of goals/aspirations and unusual personal or family circumstances. Recipients were selected across all Rent-A-Center divisions, including Get It Now!, Home Choice, AcceptanceNOW/Acima and Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc.

“As a company, we strive to enrich the lives of our nation’s youth by providing them the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Mitch Fadel, Rent-A-Center CEO. “By offering the Make a Difference Scholarship, our charitable efforts support students in the pursuit of higher education. We believe earning a college education can make a huge difference in everyone’s life by offering them the opportunity to be the best they can be.”

This scholarship improves the quality of life for students each year, helping them to achieve their dreams, and Rent-A-Center is honored to have the opportunity to do so once again.

Emmaleigh Clark, daughter of Matthew Clark, Manager-Advance Analytics at Rent-A-Center’s Field Support Center in Plano, Texas, is grateful to receive the Make A Difference Scholarship and hopes to put the money towards pursuing her passion of becoming a nurse at the University of Texas at Austin.

“I was so excited when I found out I had received the RAC scholarship,” Clark said. “This will allow me to take the next steps in my dream career of becoming a nurse.”

James “Jay” Whitlock III, son of Sherry Whitlock, a customer from Cincinnati, Ohio, was appreciative to have been selected for this scholarship, as it will help to relieve financial burden as he continues to pursue his degree.

“I want to thank the Rent-A-Center Make A Difference Scholarship board for investing in my education and allowing me to continue my journey at North Carolina A&T,” Whitlock III said.

Since 2004, Rent-A-Center has awarded more than $1,113,750.00 to students through the Make A Difference Scholarship program.

The following is a list of recipients who have given permission for their names to be used in media:

Jeffrey Allen, Princeton, NC
Dominic Arredondo, Clute, TX
Deandra Avalos, Seguin, TX
Armstride Belizaire, West Palm Beach, FL
Arieona Brooks, Chicago Heights, IL
Amaya Bush, Port Arthur, TX
Farhan Buvvaji, Plano, TX
Nicholas Calton, Rensselaer Falls, NY
Jayda Green, Verona, PA
Shelby Greenwell, Clearfield, UT
Nysa Harisis, Venus, TX
Sabrina Hatfield, Tulsa, OK
Hannah Kells, Fort Riley, KS
Aleyana Mitchell, Edgewood, MD
Macayla Moore, Springfield, OH
Ava Odom, Eupora, MS
Morgan Orgeron, Youngsville, LA
Victoria Orie, Virginia Beach, VA
Eva Overstreet, Joplin, MO

Thierry Campbell, Riviera Beach, FL
Lauren Carrier, Agawam, MA
Hannah Cheatham, Frisco, TX
Emmaleigh Clark, Plano, TX
Michael Cole, Greencastle, IN
Piper Cole, Burlington, IA
Leslie Ford, Woodburn, KY
Meghan Frazier, Osage Beach, MO
Sheldon Padgett, Middle River, MD
Lariana Rodriguez, Bayamon, PR
Casandra Smith, Prosper, TX
Malachi Thorsen, Jacksonville, NC
Kiana Valdez, Waipahu, HI
Morgan Vanaman, Fayetteville, PA
Taylor Vanaman, Fayetteville, PA
Stephanie Vellon, Willimantic, CT
James Whitlock III, Mason, OH
Keeley Wood, Dallas, TX

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
03:41pRent-A-Center Awards $100,000 to Qualified Recipients through Make A Difference Scholar..
BU
05/17Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Fayetteville, Arkansas
BU
05/17Rent-A-Center, Inc. Opens Store in Fayetteville, Arkansas
CI
05/09Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Lee's Summit, Missouri
BU
05/09Rent-A-Center, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
BU
05/06RENT A CENTER INC DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/05Janney Adjusts Fair Value Estimate For Rent-A-Center to $65 From $69, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
05/05RENT A CENTER INC DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Rent-A-Center, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/04RENT-A-CENTER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 498 M - -
Net income 2022 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 5,59%
Capitalization 1 440 M 1 440 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 14 290
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,35 $
Average target price 43,14 $
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maureen B. Short Senior VP-Finance, Analytics & Reporting
Jeffrey J. Brown Chairman
Michael J. Santimaw Vice President-Information Security
James E. York Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-47.98%1 440
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-24.58%19 785
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-14.74%5 342
DUFRY AG-19.14%3 432
LESLIE'S, INC.-21.30%3 404
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-41.01%3 361