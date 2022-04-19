Log in
    RCII   US76009N1000

RENT-A-CENTER, INC.

(RCII)
  Report
04/19/2022
26.12 USD   +5.75%
04:12p Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast
BU
10:34aRent-A-Center Opens Store in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
BU
04/11Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Decatur, TX
BU
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast

04/19/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5th, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter results scheduled to be released following the market’s close on May 4th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (855) 642-7045. International participants can access the call by dialing (346) 294-9649. Live webcast of the conference call and investor presentation will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning May 5th, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s Omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 508 M - -
Net income 2022 286 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,26x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 1 458 M 1 458 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 14 290
Free-Float 49,4%
Managers and Directors
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maureen B. Short Senior VP-Finance, Analytics & Reporting
Jeffrey J. Brown Chairman
Michael J. Santimaw Vice President-Information Security
James E. York Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-47.98%1 458
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-4.35%24 395
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY1.73%6 405
DUFRY AG-10.14%3 902
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-35.57%3 803
LESLIE'S, INC.-14.96%3 673