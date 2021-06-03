Log in
    RCII   US76009N1000

RENT-A-CENTER, INC.

(RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc. : To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference in June

06/03/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer, today announced that its management will participate at the following investor conference in June 2021. The management team including Mitch Fadel, CEO, Maureen Short, CFO, and Jason Hogg, EVP Acima are expected to present at the conference.

  • Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Rent-A-Center management team will be presenting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time in a fireside chat format.

The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast in the Investor Events page of Rent-A-Center’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Acima (which, beginning in Q1 2021, includes the former Preferred Lease and recently acquired Acima business) provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,970 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 537 M - -
Net income 2021 339 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 4 051 M 4 051 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 14 320
Free-Float 52,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 70,00 $
Last Close Price 61,09 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,76%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maureen B. Short Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey J. Brown Chairman
Michael J. Santimaw Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. York Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.65.79%4 051
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.86%20 879
NEXT PLC15.64%14 874
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY19.95%6 642
DUFRY AG4.86%5 890
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC19.33%4 509