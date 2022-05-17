Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rent-A-Center, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCII   US76009N1000

RENT-A-CENTER, INC.

(RCII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/17 10:35:47 am EDT
28.81 USD   +0.21%
10:06aRent-A-Center Opens Store in Fayetteville, Arkansas
BU
05/09Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Lee's Summit, Missouri
BU
05/09Rent-A-Center, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Fayetteville, Arkansas

05/17/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Austin Argumendo, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Fayetteville an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 2620 W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Fayetteville community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. CDT. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, a local organization dedicated to nourish Northwest Arkansas communities by feeding hungry families.

Rent-A-Center operates 29 locations in the state of Arkansas. This Fayetteville location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
10:06aRent-A-Center Opens Store in Fayetteville, Arkansas
BU
05/09Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Lee's Summit, Missouri
BU
05/09Rent-A-Center, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
BU
05/06RENT A CENTER INC DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/05Janney Adjusts Fair Value Estimate For Rent-A-Center to $65 From $69, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
05/05RENT A CENTER INC DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Rent-A-Center, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/04RENT-A-CENTER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Rent-A-Center Q1 Non-GAAP EPS Declines, Revenue Rises; Reiterates 2022 Guidance -- Shar..
MT
05/04Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 498 M - -
Net income 2022 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 1 700 M 1 700 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 14 290
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,75 $
Average target price 43,14 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maureen B. Short Senior VP-Finance, Analytics & Reporting
Jeffrey J. Brown Chairman
Michael J. Santimaw Vice President-Information Security
James E. York Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-41.28%1 700
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-15.40%23 004
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-7.62%5 816
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-37.64%3 461
LESLIE'S, INC.-22.15%3 368
DUFRY AG-20.38%3 251