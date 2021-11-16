Log in
    RCII   US76009N1000

RENT-A-CENTER, INC.

(RCII)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/16 03:38:46 pm
47.185 USD   +1.49%
03:25pRent-A-Center Opens Store in Greenwood, S.C.
BU
11/15Rent-A-Center Reopens Store in Lake Charles, LA
BU
11/05RENT A CENTER INC DE : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Greenwood, S.C.

11/16/2021 | 03:25pm EST
Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Craig McDonough, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Greenwood an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 521 Bypass 72 NW Ste. E Greenwood, SC 29649. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Greenwood community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,249. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to the Food Bank of Greenwood County, a local organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity throughout the community.

Rent-A-Center operates 36 locations in the state of South Carolina. This Greenwood location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 612 M - -
Net income 2021 258 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 3 075 M 3 075 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 14 320
Free-Float 52,6%
Technical analysis trends RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 46,49 $
Average target price 70,63 $
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maureen B. Short Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey J. Brown Chairman
Michael J. Santimaw Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. York Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.22.04%3 075
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY57.32%25 368
NEXT PLC15.81%14 112
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY15.92%6 501
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC73.37%6 216
DUFRY AG-5.83%5 157