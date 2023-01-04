Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Lincoln, Nebraska

Rent-A-Center Store Manager Raffi Howrey and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Lincoln an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 4451 N 26th St., Ste. 1000, in Lincoln, Nebraska. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Lincoln community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. CST. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an 85” Samsung Crystal UHD 7 Series TV, valued at $1,399.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Food Bank of Lincoln, a local organization dedicated to alleviating hunger in southeast Nebraska.

Rent-A-Center operates six locations in Nebraska. This location in Lincoln will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

