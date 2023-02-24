Rent A Center : Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Rent-A-Center(Q4 2022 Earnings) February 23, 2023 Corporate Speakers: Brendan Metrano; Upbound Group, Inc.; VP of IR

Mitchell Fadel; Upbound Group, Inc.; CEO & Director

Fahmi Karam; Upbound Group, Inc.; Executive VP & CFO Participants: Bobby Griffin; Raymond James; Director, Equity Research

Jason Haas; BofA Securities; Research Division, VP

Vincent Caintic; Stephens Inc.; Research Division, MD & Equity Research Analyst

Bradley Thomas; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.; Research Division, Director & Equity Research Analyst

Anthony Chukumba; Loop Capital Markets LLC; Research Division, MD

Brendan Metrano^ Good morning, and thank you all for joining us to discuss the company's performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, the outlook for 2023 and our new parent company name an enterprise brand, Upbound Group, Inc. We issued two press releases this morning before the market opened. The first regarding Upbound and the second, our fourth quarter earnings release. Both press releases and all related materials, including a link to the live webcast, are available on our website at investor.rentacenter.com. On the call today from Upbound Group, formerly Rent-A-Center, we have Mitch Fadel, our CEO; and Fahmi Karam, our CFO. As a reminder, some of the statements provided on this call are forward-looking and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors are described in our earnings release as well as in the company's SEC filings. Upbound Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This call will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our fourth quarter and full year earnings release, which can be found on our website for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. With that, I will turn the call over to Mitch. Mitchell Fadel^ Thank you, Brendan, and good morning to everyone on the call today. We will start with a discussion of our corporate name change to Upbound Group, Inc., which we announced in our press release this morning. Then I'll review some full year 2022 highlights and plans for 2023 before handing off to our Chief Financial Officer, Fahmi Karam, for a more detailed review of financial results and our financial outlook. At the conclusion, of course, we'll take some questions.

This call will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our fourth quarter and full year earnings release, which can be found on our website for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. With that, I will turn the call over to Mitch. Mitchell Fadel^ Thank you, Brendan, and good morning to everyone on the call today. We will start with a discussion of our corporate name change to Upbound Group, Inc., which we announced in our press release this morning. Then I'll review some full year 2022 highlights and plans for 2023 before handing off to our Chief Financial Officer, Fahmi Karam, for a more detailed review of financial results and our financial outlook. At the conclusion, of course, we'll take some questions. As I just mentioned, today, the company announced the corporate name changed to Upbound Group, Inc. This is an important milestone for us essentially marking the next stage in the company's journey. Since acquiring Acima Holdings in February of 2021, which almost doubled the company's size and expanded its presence in point-of-sale financial solutions, we made a lot of progress on integration and strategy development. Today, the 2 organizations have really come together to become a new and exciting company positioned to continue to evolve and grow our reach. We now think it's important to define who we are under a unifying identity and mission. That identity is Upbound, and its mission is to elevate financial opportunity for all. As Upbound, we will achieve this mission with an omnichannel platform that offers a range of inclusive and flexible financial solutions that can address the changing needs and aspirations of consumers. Upbound as an enterprise brand that will help to define strategies and unify resources and capabilities across the company so that we can more effectively achieve our objectives. Our customer-facing businesses will continue to operate under the same well-established brands that have built a loyal following over many years. Upbound represents our transition to a different enterprise operating structure that will enhance strategic planning and other functions within the organization that can be leveraged better as shared services. Upbound should also provide the company with a greater ability to focus on innovating and applying technology to enhance existing solutions and develop new solutions, they will benefit customers and merchants such as targeted credit and point-of-sale loan products. On Slide 4, we provide a high-level example of the Upbound operating structure. Upbound's an umbrella holding company that's responsible for optimizing functions that can be shared across the organization to drive better performance and efficiency for the operating business units.

Note that we show just a few types of shared services as an illustration, but there are certainly other opportunities for us to realize efficiencies. Another noteworthy aspect of Upbound illustrated in this chart is the potential opportunity to apply our data and analytics capabilities to the vast amount of payment history we have and millions of relationships with our own customers to offer them a broader set of financial solutions, and we hope to have more to share on this front over the course of the year. Looking at Slide 5, we feel confident that we have the right leadership team to successfully execute Upbound's growth strategy and overall mission. Business unit leaders have deep industry experience with several years of both Rent-A-Center and at Acima. The shared service leaders are all accomplished in their functional roles with a range of relevant industry experience that includes specialty finance, technology, enterprise sales and account management. We have a good mix of tenure, roughly half of our leaders have been with us for more than a decade and have deep company and industry knowledge. The other half have joined us in the last couple of years and bring fresh ideas and insights from outside the company. Additionally, we have several updates within the company and leadership. I'm really excited to announce that Tyler Montrone has been appointed Executive Vice President at Acima and Tyler will oversee the business segment reporting directly to me. Tyler has played a significant role in Acima's development over the years, including senior legal compliance and development roles and most recently has been responsible for Acima's product, engineering and underwriting functions. I'm also pleased to say, Acima's Founder, Aaron Allred, will continue to work with the company in an advisory role. I'm also pleased to announce that Sudeep Gautam has joined the company as Chief Technology and Digital Officer. Sudeep has an impressive track record of leading digital transformations with companies like Pratt & Whitney and Hewlett Packard. And we believe Sudeep's technology expertise and leadership will be an important factor in our digital evolution. Also, as we've previously announced, our CFO, Fahmi Karam; and our Head of Business Development, Mike Bagull joined the company within the past 6 months. I will have more to say on Upbound and our plans for the future in the coming months, including an Investor Day on May 24 in New York City. In the interim, to learn more about our vision and mission as Upbound visit our updated Corporate and Investor Relations websites. So moving on to our fourth quarter results. We're encouraged by the progress we saw in our business, executing well on top line and customer payment objectives and delivering financial results that were better than our fourth quarter outlook, including revenue of $990 million, adjusted EBITDA of $110 million and adjusted EPS of $0.86.

Looking at full year 2022 performance, it's important to consider how disproportionately macro conditions impacted less affluent households. Many of them effectively went through their own recession faced with declining cash balances and rampant inflation. This, combined with the effect of demand pull forward in the previous 2 years, was a significant headwind for our business. Portfolio values for both Rent-A-Center and Acima were under pressure throughout the year, translating to an 11% pro forma year-over-year decrease in consolidated revenues to $4.25 billion with Rent-A-Center down 4% and Acima down about 16% on a pro forma basis. Customer payment behavior was also under pressure, which resulted in higher loss rates and lower lease renewal rates compared to the prior year. Skip/stolen loss rates for Acima increased 100 basis points year-over-year to 10.6% and for Rent-A-Center increased 180 basis points to 4.9%, both above our long-term expectations. Although we took steps to control costs and improve efficiency, the combined effect of lower revenues and higher losses drove over 300 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin contraction and led to a full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.70 and compared to $5.57 for 2021. Now despite those headwinds, free cash flow of $407 million was still quite strong, benefiting from running off higher portfolio balances from the beginning of the year. Now on a positive note, the pressure on our businesses reveal insights and prompted actions that have positioned us well moving forward. We gained a better understanding of sustainable fundamentals when fiscal and monetary excess of the past few years started getting pulled out of the economy. It reinforced the importance of data analytics, risk management, automation and appropriately balancing underwriting discipline with growth. The company has also become a nimbler organization after adapting to the dynamic conditions from last year. Lastly, it reconfirmed the importance of embracing and investing in technology and adopting a technology-centric operating philosophy to improve the customer experience and to differentiate ourselves with our merchant partners. And digging into our key operating segments on Page 7. Rent-A-Center revenues and lease demand held up relatively well considering the external backdrop, which speaks to its stability and value proposition to customers. Revenues were down 4.3% for the full year, in line with our original expectations, but that was down compared to peak stimulus levels from 2021. On a more normal historical basis, 2022 revenues remain healthy with 2-year stack growth of 5.7% and first store revenue still 20% above 2019 levels. Similarly, same-store sales were down 20.5% year- over-year, but 2-year stack growth was 10.8%.