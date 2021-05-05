Rent A Center : RCII First Quarter 2021 Earnings Review
05/05/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
Rent-A-Center:
First Quarter 2021 Earnings Review
IMPORTANT NOTICES
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding our goals, plans and projections with respect to our operations, financial position and business strategy. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "estimate," "predict," "continue," "maintain," "should," "anticipate," "believe," or "confident," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that our management has made in light of its experience and its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to material and adverse differences between actual and anticipated results include, but are not limited to, (1) the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related federal, state, and local government restrictions, including adverse changes in such restrictions or the potential re-imposition of such restrictions limiting our ability to operate or that of our retail partners or franchisees, and the continuing economic uncertainty and volatility that has resulted from such matters, and (2) the other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed by us with the SEC, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated by reports on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed thereafter. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not undertake to, publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including (1) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (net earnings, as adjusted for special items (as defined below), net of taxes, divided by the number of shares of our common stock on a fully diluted basis), (2) Adjusted EBITDA (net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for special items) on a consolidated and segment basis and (3) Free Cash Flow (net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). This communication also contains Adjusted EBITDA information with respect to Acima Holdings, LLC (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including all general and administrative expenses and stock based compensation, and excluding items not deemed by management to reflect core business activities). "Special items" refers to certain gains and charges we view as extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring in nature and which we believe do not reflect our core business activities. For the periods presented herein, these special items are described in the quantitative reconciliation tables included in the appendix of this communication. Because of the inherent uncertainty related to the special items, management does not believe it is able to provide a meaningful forecast of the comparable GAAP measures or reconciliation to any forecasted GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.
These non-GAAP measures are additional tools intended to assist our management in comparing our performance on a more consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. These measures are intended to assist management in evaluating operating performance and liquidity, comparing performance and liquidity across periods, planning and forecasting future business operations, helping determine levels of operating and capital investments and identifying and assessing additional trends potentially impacting our company that may not be shown solely by comparisons of GAAP measures. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers and others.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures also provide supplemental information that is useful to investors, analysts and other external users of our consolidated financial statements in understanding our financial results and evaluating our performance and liquidity from period to period. However, non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not substitutes for or superior to, and they should be read together with, our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare such measures to the non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, even if they have the same or similar names.
Note that all sources in this presentation are from Company reports and Company estimates unless otherwise noted.
2021 FIRST QUARTER REVIEW
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Acima Consolidated Invoice Volume
Year-over-Year Growth
27.8%
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4 '20
Q1 '21
Rent-A-Center Business
2-Year Same Store Sales
25.1%
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4 '20
Q1 '21
Completed acquisition of Acima Holdings, LLC, a leading virtual lease to own provider
Q1 2021 Consolidated revenues of $1,037 million, up 47.7%; Consolidated pro forma revenues up 24.8%
Q1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $135 million increased 105.5% and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 of $1.32 increased 96.8% versus last year
Q1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.0%, +370 basis points versus last year
Acima invoice volume rose approximately 28% on a pro forma basis, which drove 30.2% pro forma revenue growth
Thirteen consecutive quarters of positive same store sales in the Rent-A-Center Business (+25.1% on a 2-year basis), with a significant year over year increase in profitability
Rent-A-Centere-commerce increased over 50%
Note: Same store sale methodology - Same store sales generally represents revenue earned in stores that were operated by us for 13 months or more and are reported on a constant currency basis as a percentage of total revenue
earned in stores of the segment during the indicated period. The Company excludes from the same store sales base any store that receives a certain level of customer accounts from closed stores or acquisitions. The receiving store
will be eligible for inclusion in the same store sales base in the 30th full month following account transfer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related temporary store closures, all 32 stores in Puerto Rico were excluded starting in
March 2020 and will remain excluded for 18 months.
Note: Pro forma figures assume a full quarter of impact from Acima in Q1 2021 and corresponding prior year period
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to explanations and reconciliations elsewhere in this presentation.
TWO INDUSTRY LEADING PLATFORMS, ONE LTO VISION
Foundational LTO
Seamless LTO across
Proprietary platform to
Program
mobile, web & store
facilitate e-commerce
Proprietary low friction origination and utilization technologies including mobile app
Pursuing e-commerce opportunities at Acima including targeting financing portals, browser extension and MarketPlace
Targeting national retail and e-commerce partners
MasterCard agreement provides first LTO payments card in the industry that unlocks new level of shopping power for cash and credit constrained customers
Nationwide store model
e-commerce LTO platform
Scale allows us to serve customers at multiple touchpoints
Digital allows for a broader range of product verticals
Enhancements to the online customer experience enables customers more control and tools to manage their lease transactions while providing a more seamless checkout and faster approval process
Digital payments save the customers time and reduces default risk
ACIMA FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Q1 2021 Highlights
Invoice Volume Growth: Approximately 28% versus last year on a pro-forma basis
Revenue Growth: +111.7% to $457M
Pro forma Revenue Growth: +30.2%
Skip / Stolen Losses: 8.6% of revenue, lower by 360 basis points versus last year
Acima stand-alone Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5%
Invoice Volume Trend
Acima Invoice Volume
Year-over-Year Growth
30%
25%
27.8%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4 '20
Q1 '21
First quarter results driven by continued strong invoice volume demand
