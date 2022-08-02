Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rent-A-Center, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.

(RCII)
08-02-2022
23.99 USD   -0.12%
Rent-A-Center settles California claims of unlawful leasing, deceptive marketing

08/02/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
(Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc, one of the largest U.S. rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle charges it violated California consumer protection laws related to unlawful leasing practices and deceptive marketing, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Tuesday.

Bonta said the settlement calls for Rent-A-Center to pay a $2 million civil fine and $13.5 million in restitution to consumers.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
