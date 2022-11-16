Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rent the Runway, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENT   US76010Y1038

RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.

(RENT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:34 2022-11-16 am EST
1.605 USD   -5.03%
11:01aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
09/19Rent the Runway cutting corporate staff due to spending slowdown
AQ
09/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Rent the Runway's Price Target to $6 from $9, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

11/16/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RENT) and certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the IPO's underwriters on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Rent the Runway Class A common stock in or traceable to Rent the Runway's October 27, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rent.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the IPO's offering documents failed to disclose the following material facts: (1) Rent the Runway was continuing to face extraordinary business headwinds, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases, from the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) Rent the Runway's active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented in the offering documents and, as a result, Rent the Runway was several months away from approaching its pre-pandemic levels of active subscriptions; (3) Rent the Runway needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (4) Rent the Runway was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (5) as a result, Rent the Runway was suffering accelerating operational losses at the time of the IPO and was far less likely to achieve profitability in the near term, if ever, than represented.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rent or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Rent the Runway you have until January 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.
11:01aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Investors of Cl..
BU
09/19Rent the Runway cutting corporate staff due to spending slowdown
AQ
09/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Rent the Runway's Price Target to $6 from $9, Reiterates Buy Rati..
MT
09/13RENT THE RUNWAY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
09/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Sinking in Tuesday Market Selloff
MT
09/13Top Midday Decliners
MT
09/13Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Leading Tuesday Markets Lower
MT
09/13Global markets live: KKR, Ocado, Twitter, Intel, Apple...
MS
09/13Wells Fargo Lowers Rent the Runway's Price Target to $8 From $12, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
09/13Jefferies Lowers Rent the Runway's Price Target to $10 From $13, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 289 M - -
Net income 2023 -145 M - -
Net Debt 2023 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 027
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rent the Runway, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,69 $
Average target price 7,20 $
Spread / Average Target 326%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Y. Hyman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anushka Salinas Chief Revenue Officer
Scarlett Brillet O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Larry Steinberg Chief Technology Officer
Sarah Tam Senior VP-Merchandising & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.-79.26%109
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.14%366 587
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.89%45 846
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-30.87%19 751
MONCLER S.P.A.-20.93%14 137
VF CORPORATION-54.78%12 995