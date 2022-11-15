INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Rent the Runway, Inc. (“RTR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RENT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In October 2021, RTR conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 17 million shares of Class A common stock at $21 per share.

On December 8, 2021, RTR announced its third quarter 2021 financial results, disclosing that the Company had suffered a quarterly net loss of $87.8 million while its fulfillment expenses had increased by 75% and its marketing expenses had increased from $1.4 million to $10.8 million. The Company also reported a deceleration in active subscriber growth.

Then, on April 13, 2022, RTR reported that its active subscribers had declined during fourth quarter 2021, while its fulfillment and marketing expenses remained elevated compared to historical trends.

Then, on September 12, 2022, RTR disclosed that it only had 124,131 active subscribers. The Company also announced a “restructuring plan” to reduce costs, which included a 24% workforce reduction.

On this news, RTR’s stock fell $1.91, or 38.7%, to close at $3.02 per share on September 13, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

By October 2022, the price of RTR Class A common stock had fallen below $2 per share, 90% below the IPO price.

