This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this presentation that do not relate to maers of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rent the Runway, Inc.'s (the "Company," "our" or "we") future results of operations, ﬁnancial position, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and free cash ﬂow, including the trends underlying expected free cash ﬂow breakeven for FY2024; expected operational eiciencies; planned capital expenditures; expected sales growth; marketing initiatives and goals; and other business objectives and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantiﬁed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "toward," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, that could cause actual performance or results to dier materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could dier materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to drive future growth or manage our growth eectively; the highly competitive and rapidly changing nature of the global fashion industry; risks related to the macroeconomic environment; our ability to cost-eectively grow our customer base; any failure to retain customers; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand, acquire and manage our oerings eectively and plan for future expenses; risks arising from the restructuring of our operations; our reliance on the eective operation of proprietary technology systems and software as well as those of third-party vendors and service providers; risks related to shipping, logistics and our supply chain; our ability to remediate our material weaknesses in our internal control over ﬁnancial reporting; laws and regulations applicable to our business; our reliance on the experience and expertise of our senior management and other key personnel; our ability to adequately obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights; compliance with data privacy, data security, data protection and consumer protection laws and industry standards; risks associated with our brand and manufacturing partners; our reliance on third parties to provide payment processing infrastructure underlying our business; our dependence on online sources to aract consumers and promote our business which may be aected by third-party interference or cause our customer acquisition costs to rise; failure by us, our brand partners, or third party manufacturers to comply with our vendor code of conduct or other laws; risks related to our debt, including our ability to comply with covenants in our credit facility; risks related to our Class A capital stock and ownership structure; and risks related to future pandemics/public health crises. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to dier materially from the Company's expectations is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, as updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This presentation is a high-levelsummary of our ﬁscal Q1 ﬁnancial results. For more information please refer to our press release dated June 6, 2024 and ﬁlings with the SEC.
Q1'24 Key Metrics and Financial Highlights
TOTAL REVENUE
ACTIVE SUBSCRIBERS
TOTAL SUBSCRIBERS
$75.0M
145.8K, Up Slightly YoY
185.3K
AVERAGE ACTIVE SUBSCRIBERS
Up 1.1% YoY
135.9K, Relatively Flat YoY
Relatively Flat YoY
GROSS PROFIT / MARGIN
NET LOSS / MARGIN
ADJ. EBITDA / MARGIN
$28.4M / 38%
$(22.0)M / (29)%
$6.5M / 9%
Margin down 4 pts YoY
Margin up 11 pts YoY
Margin up 3 pts YoY
Note: Active Subscribers represent the number of subscribers with an active membership as of the last day of any given period and excludes paused subscribers. Average Active Subscribers represents the mean of the beginning of quarter and end of quarter Active Subscribers for a quarterly period; and for other periods, represents the mean of the Average Active Subscribers of every quarter within that period. Total Subscribers includes both active and paused subscribers.
Q1 2024 ended April 30, 2024.
RENT THE RUNWAY
5
Active Subscribers as of April 30, 2024 Up 0.4% YoY
SUBSCRIBERS (IN THOUSANDS)
RENT THE RUNWAY
YoY Active Subs
40%
80%
78%
110%
82%
27%
15%
10%
8%
11%
(2)%
(1)%
0%
YoY Avg Active Subs
(31)%
60%
79%
93%
94%
51%
20%
12%
9%
9%
4%
(1)%
(0)%
Paused % of Total
29%
23%
22%
28%
24%
28%
24%
26%
22%
25%
25%
27%
21%
Note: Active Subscribers represent the number of subscribers with an active membership as of the last day of any given period and excludes paused subscribers. Total subscribers includes both active and paused
subscribers. Average Active Subscribers represents the mean of the beginning of quarter and end of quarter Active Subscribers for a quarterly period; and for other periods, represents the mean of the Average
Active Subscribers of every quarter within that period.
6
Calculations are based on unrounded ﬁgures.
Total Revenue Up 1% YoY in Q1'24
TOTAL REVENUE, NET ($ IN MILLIONS)
Subscriber Highlights
● 88% of revenue from subscribers in Q1'24
● 26% of subscribers added one or more paid items into their subscriptions in Q1'24
YoY
Growth
(44)%
62%
66%
91%
100%
64%
31%
18%
11%
(1)%
(6)%
1%
1%
RENT THE RUNWAY
Note: FY21 ended January 31, 2022; FY22 ended January 31, 2023; FY23 ended January 31, 2024; Q1'24 ended April 30, 2024.
7
Revenue to Gross Proﬁt - Q1'24 and Q1'23
FISCAL
QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30,
2024
% of Revenue
27%
20%
15%
38%
$ IN MILLIONS
FISCAL
QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30,
2023
% of Revenue
30%
16%
12%
42%
RENT THE RUNWAY
Note: Calculations are based on unrounded ﬁgures.
8
Gross Proﬁt to Adjusted EBITDA - Q1'24 and Q1'23
FISCAL QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30,
2024
% of Revenue
38%
(12)%
(13)%
(30)%
(4)%
(0)%
4%
24%
0%
2%
9%
$ IN MILLIONS
FISCAL QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30,
2023
% of Revenue
42%
(13)%
(18)%
(36)%
(5)%
0%
12%
21%
0%
1%
6%
RENT THE RUNWAY
Note: See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation in appendix. Calculations based on unrounded ﬁgures.
1 Includes $0.2M of Restructuring Charges for Q1'24.
9
2 Addback: Other includes write-os of liquidated assets, non-recurring adjustments, and other adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow - Q1'24 and Q1'23
FISCAL QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30, 2024
% of Revenue
9%
(17)%
(1)%
1%
7%
0%
(2)%
$ IN MILLIONS
FISCAL QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30, 2023
% of Revenue
6%
(20)%
(1)%
(0)%
(1)%
0%
(16)%
RENT THE RUNWAY
Note: See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation in appendix. Free cash ﬂow deﬁned as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities plus net cash (used in) provided by investing activities.
10
Calculations based on unrounded ﬁgures. Other adjustments in Q1'23 of $0.1M primarily includes cash tax adjustments and other cash gains (losses).
