    RENT   US76010Y1038

RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.

(RENT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
3.360 USD   +4.35%
Rent the Runway to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences 
AQ
06/10RENT THE RUNWAY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06/10Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for Rent the Runway to $9 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Rent the Runway to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences 

06/15/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) (Nasdaq: RENT) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events:

  • The Jefferies Consumer Conference, to be held in Nantucket, MA. Management will participate in investor meetings on June 21 and 22. 
  • The Wells Fargo Bricks to Clicks Digital Conference, to be held virtually. Management will participate in a fireside chat on June 29, at 10:40 AM ET. The live webcast of this event will be available on Rent the Runway’s investor relations website under the “Events” section at https://investors.renttherunway.com/. The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

About Rent the Runway 
Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud, the world’s first and largest shared designer closet. RTR’s mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from over 800 designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods and kidswear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman’s leadership, RTR has been named to CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list four times, while Hyman herself has been named to the “TIME 100: Most Influential People in the World" and as one of People Magazine’s “Women Changing the World.”

Contacts
Alison Rappaport
press@renttherunway.com    

Investor Relations
Janine Stichter 
investors@renttherunway.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 305 M - -
Net income 2023 -169 M - -
Net Debt 2023 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 027
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Y. Hyman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anushka Salinas Chief Revenue Officer
Scarlett Brillet O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Larry Steinberg Chief Technology Officer
Sarah Tam Senior VP-Merchandising & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.-60.49%206
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-25.17%285 379
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-28.34%35 804
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-25.60%21 139
VF CORPORATION-37.48%17 645
MONCLER S.P.A.-40.05%10 740